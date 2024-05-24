NKU’s NUKE robotics team takes 7th place overall in 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas

Northern Kentucky University’s NUKE robotics team earned 7th place in the skills competition at the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas.

For the 2024 competition, NUKE built and programed two robots that can operate remotely and autonomously on a 12-foot by 12-foot field. Competing against 114 other teams from around the world, the robots had to complete tasks, including shooting objects into a goal, traversing over and under barriers and climbing onto an elevated bar.

“Winning 7th place was extremely challenging for our team,” says team advisor Junxiu Zhou. “This win is a huge accomplishment for the entire team. They’ve poured their hearts and souls into this project, dedicating countless hours to design, programming and practice. Their hard work, dedication and teamwork truly paid off!”

NKU’s team includes students Ashton Davey, Nathan Reed, Abhishek Shrestha, Dylan Robinson and Natalie Dellinger, led by assistant professor Dr. Junxiu Zhou. Prior to the international competition, the NUKE robotics team successfully progressed through local and multistate events, most notably placing 3rd among 30 teams from across North America in the Purdue Qualifier event.

