St. Elizabeth Healthcare promotes four individuals within its leadership team

St. Elizabeth Healthcare has announced the promotion of four distinguished individuals within its leadership team, recognizing their exemplary dedication and commitment to the organization’s goal of providing exceptional care. These promotions signify the continued growth and development of St. Elizabeth as a premier healthcare provider in Greater Cincinnati.

• Laurie Conkright, MSN, RN has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive.

Conkright joined St. Elizabeth in 2010 after nursing leadership roles at TriHealth and UK HealthCare. Her leadership path at St. Elizabeth has included Director of System Women’s & Children’s Services, Assistant Vice President of Patient Care Services/Heart & Vascular Institute, and most recently Chief Nursing Officer of Edgewood, Covington, and Grant.

• Jared Bement, BSN, RN has been elevated to Vice President of Perioperative and Women’s Services, where he will continue to lead and coordinate the organization’s overall efforts and plans related to development and day-to-day management of system inpatient and outpatient surgical services as well as women’s health/labor and delivery.

Bement has been a crucial part of the surgical leadership team since joining St. Elizabeth in 2019, first as Director and then as Assistant Vice President of Perioperative Services. Bement excels in building strong relationships with medical staff, administration, nursing, and patient care associates.

• Missy Miles, MSN, RN has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of Emergency Services and Site Administrator of St. Elizabeth Grant, where she will continue to lead Grant as one of the top rural hospitals in the country.

This entails promoting a seamless patient experience and the highest quality care for the people of Grant County and surrounding areas. Miles has been with St. Elizabeth for 33 years, most recently serving as Assistant Vice President of Emergency Services.

• Patricia Nortmann, MBA, MT (ASCP) has been named Vice President of Patient Services/Site Administrator of Covington.

She most recently served as an Assistant Vice President of Laboratory Services where she led strategic, financial, and operational efforts of the system laboratories, including Preferred Lab Partners, a joint venture with St. Elizabeth and TriHealth. Nortmann also serves on the Administrative Council for the St. Elizabeth Medical Laboratory Science student program. She will maintain her current responsibilities while providing administrative direction to the patient services teams and act as a liaison with the physicians, nursing leadership, and senior leadership associated within the patient services departments. Nortmann will also oversee the Covington campus as the Site Administrator, managing the overall operations and ensuring the accomplishment of system wide goals with continued community engagement.

“These leaders have a proven track record of exceptional performance and leadership,” says Vera Hall, Chief Operations Officer. “I am confident that they will continue to build on their achievements, as they embody the organization’s goals of improving the workforce and utilizing innovative healthcare approaches. Their leadership and dedication reflect the values and mission of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and we look forward to their continued contributions to our organization’s success.”

