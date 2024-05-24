Mermaids are coming back to Newport Aquarium, starting Memorial Day weekend

Newport Aquarium has announced they’ll be adding mermaid magic to this summer starting on Memorial Day weekend.

From May 25 through June 23, the enchanted experience of Mermaids will bring bubble kisses and tail flips to the Cincy region for a summer to remember.

As the aquarium celebrates its 25th anniversary year, the mermaids will be swimming and playing with stingrays in Mermaid Cove for the very first time.

Anyone questioning if mermaids are real will believe when they enter the Coral Reef Tunnel and find them swimming underwater with hundreds of tropical fish.

Visitors will see the mermaids giggle, wave and flip as they dive in 60,000 gallons of salt water. The luckiest visitors will even receive a magical mermaid bubble kiss.

“As a mom, nothing compares to seeing the joy on your child’s face as they watch a fairytale unfold in front of them,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director, “That’s what mermaids is all about.”

The magic carries through to Shark Ray Bay Theater where visitors will get to meet and talk to a mermaid. These not-so-mythical creatures swim in from around the world. They’re excited to interact with humans to tell them all about how important it is to protect our planet’s waterways and share stories about their adventures.

As visitors enter the new Mermaid Cove experience, they’ll find a mermaid swimming with stingrays for the very first time. They’ll be able to hear her story or join in a sing along while learning about her stingray friends.

Visitors also get to touch the stingrays as they glide by. They can also explore the crawl through tunnel and pop up in the middle of the pool for a mermaid’s point of view and one-of-a-kind photo op.

Mermaids at Newport Aquarium runs May 25 to June 23, every day except Tuesdays. The experience is included with general admission or memberships.

The aquarium offers Plan-Ahead-Pricing with tickets available at reduced prices when purchased online in advance. For more information on Mermaids, appearance schedules and tickets, visit NewportAquarium.com.



Newport Aquarium