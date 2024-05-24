CVG advises travelers to plan ahead, expect 13% increase in air passengers for the holday

The official kickoff to summer travel starts this week at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The airport is expecting an estimated 235,000 travelers for Memorial Day weekend (through Tuesday, May 28).

This is a 13% increase compared to last year, and travelers should plan ahead before leaving home.





The busiest days are expected to be:

• Thursday, May 23

• Friday, May 24

• Monday, May 27



Tips for travelers:

• Arrive at the airport at least two hours before scheduled departure time. The busiest times for departures is 5-7:00 a.m. when travelers arrive to the airport to park, check-in, and be screened.

• Become familiar with all CVG’s parking options. The Terminal Garage can reach capacity.

Travelers can reserve a parking space at: cvgairport.com/parking.

• Download your airline’s app for early check-in and to receive airline notifications.

• Check TSA’s website:

Learn what you can bring in a carry-on bag versus checked bag.

Accessibility options are provided through the TSA Cares Program.



Top destinations from CVG:

• Orlando

• Seattle

• London

• Fort Lauderdale

• Las Vegas

• Fort Myers

• Boston*

• New York

• Denver

• Phoenix

* Frontier started service to Boston on Wednesday, May 22. It is the first low-cost carrier at CVG to service this destination.



CVG has been adding new flight options and increasing capacity and/or frequency of existing flights consistently for many years. This year, the airport offers nonstop service to 57 destinations, which is more than last year.

Seat capacity has also increased and is more than 2019 levels. Recent additions include London via British Airways (began June 5, 2023), San Diego and Hartford, CT via Breeze Airways (began May 2024), and Pensacola, and Portland, ME via Frontier Airlines (began May 2024).