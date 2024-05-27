Dayton Police Chief Halfhill completes all three levels of FBI law-enforcement leadership training classes

Dayton Police Chief David Halfhill recently completed of all three levels of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) law-enforcement leadership training classes.

The FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award is given to law-enforcement professionals who successfully complete FBI-LEEDA’s Supervisor Leadership Institute, Command Leadership Institute, and Executive Leadership Institute programs. Chief Halfhill started participating in the first of these leadership programs in May 2023 and completed the final training program earlier this month.

“Chief Halfhill, an FBI National Academy graduate, has been a dedicated member of the Dayton Police Department for almost 10 years, and during that time, he has continuously sought new learning opportunities to further expand his knowledge and training as an executive law-enforcement officer,” Dayton Mayor Ben Baker said.

“An important mission of the City of Dayton is to encourage our team members to grow professionally and to continually improve their skillsets. Chief Halfhill’s completion of the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy series is a significant milestone in his professional development, and he is now equipped with even more knowledge and training than before to supplement his already well-established leadership skills.”

The FBI-LEEDA Trilogy series is broken into three programs:

• Supervisor Leadership Institute

The program is a cutting-edge 4 1/2-day program built especially for first-line supervisors and middle managers with the goal of enhancing their leadership competencies. Faculty members are senior law-enforcement leaders who pass on lessons they have learned. Attendees engage in personality diagnostics, leadership case studies, mentoring, personal development of police officers under their direction, performance management, risk management, and credibility.

• Command Leadership Institute

This program is a dynamic, intensive, and challenging 4 1/2-day program specifically designed to prepare law-enforcement leaders for command-level positions. The course provides real-life, contemporary, best-practice strategies and techniques for those aspiring to command-level assignments. Instructors have executive-level law enforcement and leadership experience and engage students in areas such as credibility, command discipline and liability, and dealing with organizational problems.

• Executive Leadership Institute

This program is designed for executive-level law-enforcement leaders and focuses on the emerging challenges facing these leaders and their organizations. The highly interactive program follows the FBI-LEEDA “Cops Talking to Cops” model of professional development, which calls upon participants to share their own professional experiences to facilitate individual development and learning.

“It has been an honor and privilege to attend the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy series,” Chief Halfhill said. “I look forward to using the knowledge I gained through these three courses to help our department continue to grow and better serve our residents and our community.”

Chief Halfhill also has received certificates from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) through its Career Development Program, including the Law Enforcement Executive and Law Enforcement Chief Executive certificates.

Chief Halfhill also is a member of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Trainings – Criminal Justice Executive Development (CJED) Leadership Association, which views all first-line supervisor applications throughout the state and recommends selection of attendees to the Criminal Justice Executive Development training program. This program is structured for small- to medium-sized law-enforcement agency administrators and managers to provide them with cutting-edge leadership and management skills.