Five from Northern Kentucky among 24 graduates of DOCJT’s ‘sergeant’s academy’ Class 97

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) on Friday announced 24 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth graduated the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) Class 97.

APS, also called the sergeant’s academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency’s promotion list to become sergeants.

“When our law enforcement officers improve their skills and leadership, they help make our Kentucky families safer,” Gov. Beshear said. “I commend today’s graduates on accepting this challenge and look forward to the good work these heroes will do in their communities.”

APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT’s illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival and public speaking.

“APS Class 97 represents law enforcement agencies from every corner of the state and a variety of law enforcement types,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “I’m proud to congratulate these leaders on earning their APS pin and encourage them to lead purposefully.”

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.

APS Class 97 graduates and their agencies are:

• Steven J. Barrish, Georgetown Police Department

• Marc Taylor Boggs, Madisonville Police Department

• Ray E. Caudill II, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

• Zachary J. Chitwood, Scott County Sheriff’s Office

• Adam J. Davis, Campbellsville Police Department

• Troy Doss, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office

• Tavis D. Elzy, Shelbyville Police Department

• Jason Gannone, Frankfort Police Department

• Mark Gardner, Georgetown Police Department

• Andrea Haire, Elizabethtown Police Department

• Logan Hampton, Benton Police Department

• Lucas Hardy, Owensboro Police Department

• Terry W. Harmon, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

• Bryan Hill, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

• Ethan Horne, Madisonville Police Department

• Christopher Hull, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

• Michael Lyon, Bellevue Police Department

• Jeffry M. Nagy, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

• Robert Owens, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources

• Ankit Patel, Richmond Police Department

• Jared D. Ramsey, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• Marc Spalding, Shively Police Department

• Anthony Theetge, Boone County Sheriff’s Office

• Rachel White, Covington Police Department

Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet