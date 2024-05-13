Explore the extaordinary life of local inventor Dr. George Sperti during May 14 NKY History Hour

While the name may not ring a bell, Dr. George Sperti’s inventions have undoubtedly touched the lives of millions. From your morning routine of pouring milk on cereal to enjoying orange juice from frozen concentrate, or finding relief from ailments with products like Aspercreme, the famed inventor’s genius has quietly revolutionized everyday experiences.

In a career spanning six decades, Dr. Sperti amassed over 120 patents.

Born in Covington, but residing on his farm in Burlington, his legacy endures not only in his groundbreaking inventions but also in the memories of those who knew him as a compassionate individual with a soft spot for his family and children he encountered.

Join Boone County Historic Preservation Officer Bridget Striker as she delves into the life and inventions of this remarkable scientist in the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, Dr. George Sperti: Northern Kentucky’s Extraordinary Inventor, on Tuesday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

graduated from SUNY Brockport with a degree in Anthropology and was an Archaeologist and GIS Mapping Specialist in environmental consulting before earning her master’s in library science from the University of Kentucky in 2001. While consulting, she developed skills in historic preservation and was fascinated by historic cemeteries and the lives of those buried there. She was at Boone County Public Library from 2001 to July 2023, when she moved into the role of Preservation Planner and Boone County’s Historic Preservation Officer at the Boone County Planning Commission. Originally from upstate New York, she currently lives in Union with her husband and two daughters, along with their two dogs and seven chickens.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

