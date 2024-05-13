Briefs: CovCath bass fishing, Gateway grads, NKU and Beechwood, VM scholars, NewCath branding

Covington Catholic team runnerup in KHSAA fishing tournament

Covington Catholic’s juniors Brandon Smith and Phoenix Parks finished as KHSAA State Runner-ups in the KHsAA State Championship Bass Fishing Tournament on Kentucky Lake. The two-day tournament ran May 10-11.

Brandon and Phoenix had a 2-day, 10-bass total of 31 pounds, 7 ounces.

This is the highest total weight and placement of a NKY high school fishing team.

Bill Smith was the fishermen’s boat captain for the tournament.

Covington Catholic’s second boat of Sam and Eli Scroggins finished in 20th place with a 2-day, 9-bass total of 22 pounds, 2 ounces.

Fred Scroggins was Sam and Eli’s boat captain.

Gateway’s spring commencement

Gateway Community & Technical College conferred 3,191 credentials while delivering degrees and certificates to about 250 candidates during its spring commencement ceremony last week.

The ceremony was held at Truist Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University.

NKU provides support for Beechwood future teachers national competition

Northern Kentucky University has partnered with Beechwood High School to send future teachers to Washington D.C. this summer by providing a $6500 grant for the national competition.

The students are part of Beechwood’s Educators Rising chapter, a national organization aimed at creating a clear pathway for high school students who want to become teachers, in hopes of increasing teacher diversity and teacher quality.

Because of their outstanding performance at the state competition, 12 Beechwood students qualified to compete on a national level; of those, 8 are headed to nationals. This is the 3rd time Beechwood students have qualified for nationals but the first time they will be able to attend, thanks to the partnership with NKU College of Education.

NKU is committed to addressing the national teacher shortage and supporting local high school students is one way they are creating a pipeline of future teachers by inspiring them and exposing them to the profession and professional organizations related to their field early on.

In the three years since the inception of Beechwood’s Educators Rising chapter its students have claimed 4 state championships and 47 students have qualified for the national conference.

Lighthouse Scholars program at Villa Madonna

Villa Madonna Academy High School/Junior High has announced an exciting initiative focused on student growth and success. The Lighthouse Scholars Program will provide tools and structure for students to grow within their Advanced Learning Plans. It will allow students to develop critical thinking and executive functioning skills. The Lighthouse Scholars Program includes the addition of staff, a committed space for quiet testing and other learning needs, as well as weekly meetings with the Dean of Academics, Joe Cordonnier, to help track progress and goals.



Cordonnier, instrumental in building the program, said, “We are excited for the opportunity to extend our world class education, focused on our Benedictine Values of Scholarship and Respect, to students who never knew how high they could soar. The Lighthouse Program is going to help expand the accessibility of a Villa education.” The program also includes a partnership with student-led groups such as the National Honor Society and Bring Change 2 Mind to provide additional access to learning resources, if desired, as well as social-emotional support.



Mary Birkenhauer, a Villa alumna, joins the Villa faculty to work with students within their ALPs. She has 26 years of experience in Student Learning Support Services.

Newport Central Catholic’s new brand

Newport Central Catholic High School (NCC) launched a refresh of its brand – new logos, tagline, and visuals – that celebrates the institution’s rich 128-year history and pays tribute to its long-standing traditions. The rebrand is part of the institution’s Strategic Plan to 2030, specifically, reaffirming identity, and will encompass all parts of the campus from the website to the dress code.

The year-long process was conducted by the school’s rebranding committee composed of students, teachers, staff, coaches, parents, and alumni. The committee looked at the history of the Academy of Notre Dame de Providence, Our Lady of Providence Academy, Newport Catholic High School, and Newport Central Catholic and used the schools’ logos for inspiration. The distinctive royal blue and gold colors and Thoroughbred mascot will remain but with a vibrant new look.

The brand celebrates the school’s five foundational pillars: Faith, Family, Academics, Character, and Stewardship. NCC stays true to its “We Believe” mantra and features its beloved grotto dedicated to Mary, the Blessed Mother, in its new institutional logo, which gives homage to the dome atop Our Lady of Providence Academy.

NewCath Principal Kenny Collopy said, “The brand will captivate a new generation of Thoroughbreds and continue the community’s momentum following the recent success of the $14 million Looking Up Capital Campaign.”

“Our updated brand helps NCC propel into a new era of education, with a fresh perspective and the same dedication to the mission, vision, and values on which our school was founded. We want our school’s brand to represent NewCath’s strong foundation and rich history, while at the same time looking to the future of our school, Catholic education, and the young people we teach and guide every day. And ‘we believe’ this new look does just that!”

The new brand and updated website were designed by Dewhaus, a local design consultancy led by Nick (NCC alumnus, 2005) and Peta Dew.