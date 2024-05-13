Pioneer Award: Kenton County to honor Sister Jean Marie Hoffman, Donna Salyers, Jeanne Schroer

The Kenton County Fiscal Court approved this year’s recipients of the Pioneer Award.

Now in its seventh year, the Pioneer Award recognizes residents who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity.

This year’s recipients are:

• Sister Jean Marie Hoffman. Hoffman is the former executive director of the DCCH Center for Children and Families in Fort Mitchell, where she worked to foster a safe space for abused and neglected children to receive the quality care they need. She spent more than 40 years with the organization, half of which were as its executive director, and currently is its director emeritus. She continues to have an active role with the Sisters of Notre Dame.

• Donna Salyers. Salyers is founder of Fabulous-Furs, a Covington-based fashion brand that has redefined the faux fur industry, as well as Fabulous-Bridals. Salyers played a key role in the revitalization of Madison Avenue in Covington through her ownership stake in the Hotel Covington and Madison Event Center.

• Jeanne Schroer. From her early career working with Corporex to the launch of the Catalytic Fund, Schroer works to help communities meet their true potential. Schroer has grown the Catalytic Fund into a thriving organization that has been behind the scenes supporting transformational projects like the Mutual Building, Hotel Covington, Duveneck Square, the OneNKY Center and residential projects in Ludlow, Newport and Bellevue.

Recipients were selected by a five-person committee consisting of past winners. That committee submitted its picks to the Fiscal Court for final approval.

Honorees will be recognized individually at future Kenton County Fiscal Court meetings. Their photos will also be displayed in the lobby of the Kenton County

Government Center.

Kenton County Fiscal Court