FIESTA to host 3rd annual celebration of Hispanic families at YMCA Camp Ernst on May 18

FIESTA is hosting its third annual Celebration of Hispanic Families at YMCA Camp Ernst in Burlington, Kentucky on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“This event gives our Northern Kentucky Hispanic families the opportunity to experience a full day of all the amazing things the YMCA at Camp Ernst has to offer,” said FIESTA Founder & CEO Theresa Cruz.

Activities include sports, hiking, archery, rock wall climbing, a rope course, a petting zoo, a toboggan tunnel, walking trails, and fishing.

Tickets are available for $5 and include lunch and snacks.

Space is limited, and registration is required by May 10. To register please visit FIESTA, 7536 US Highway 42, Suite 7, Florence, KY 41042, or call (859) 534-0672.

FIESTA, which stands for Families, Inclusion, Education, Society, Traditions, and Access, is a grassroots, non-profit organization that assists the underserved Hispanic population in Northern Kentucky.

The organization’s mission and vision are to support self-sufficiency, build capacity, uplift, and advance the Hispanic community while helping build a community where Hispanics are valued and have timely and equitable access to the resources needed to thrive and become a social and economic engine for the region.

FIESTA partners with several organizations around Northern Kentucky, including Gateway Community & Technical College, Kentucky Career Center for Workforce Development, Master Provisions, and US Foods.

FIESTA