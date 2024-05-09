Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville to open its gates for its longest season yet on May 11

Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville’s hometown theme and water park, opens its gates for the 2024 season beginning Saturday, May 11, with an exclusive season passholder preview night on Friday, May 10. With colorful entertainment options, month-long festivals, and more cheer-worthy days, Kentucky Kingdom is Louisville’s spot to create unlimited memories with every visit.

Kentucky Kingdom is upping the ante for the 2024 season with 24 additional days to visit, even more new activities, and exciting new events throughout the park. Beginning May 25, the first-ever Petal Palooza will blanket the park in color and kick off the summer entertainment schedule including Color Blast, the all-new spectacular where stunt meets circus. Plus, guests can participate in special events throughout June, including a Silent Disco party and Color Run 5K race. Kentucky Kingdom will celebrate the 4th of July with the first-ever Red, White, and Bluegrass Bash ahead of the return of Summer Blast. Both events will illuminate the night sky with fireworks every weekend throughout July. With countless special surprises in store and the all-new Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom to round out the season, 2024 will be a record-breaking year for Louisville’s hometown theme and water park.



“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to Kentucky Kingdom for our longest season yet. With many new surprises in store, we know our guests will be excited for each trip to the park,” said Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager. “We have a jam-packed schedule of fun planned for 2024 that is sure to excite guests of all ages every time they enter Kentucky Kingdom’s gates.”

The sun will soon shine bright over Louisville as temperatures begin to rise. Beginning, Saturday, May 25, a trip to Kentucky Kingdom’s Hurricane Bay will be the perfect way to cool off. Guests can once again float on over to dip their toes in the water or venture to the Sound Waves Stage for a packed lineup of musicians every weekend throughout the summer.

With 2024 being Kentucky Kingdom’s longest season ever, season passholders will unlock access to 134 days at Kentucky Kingdom, with unlimited admission all spring, summer, fall and winter, including to Kentucky Kingdom’s all-new events like Petal Palooza, Red, White and Bluegrass Bash, and Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom. The fun doesn’t stop there! Kentucky Kingdom’s season passholders unlock many benefits including free parking, discounts on food and merchandise, discounts at select Herschend sister properties, and so much more. And, season passholders will enjoy a special season preview on May 10, ahead of the public opening on May 11.

Purchase season passes online today at kentuckykingdom.com for as low as $79.99 before prices increase after Sunday, June 9! For information on hours, season passes, entertainment schedule, and more, visit kentuckykingdom.com.

Kentucky Kingdom

