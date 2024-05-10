Florence names street in honor of long-time public servant Betsy Conrad as family and friends look on

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Betsy Conrad’s family stood shoulder to shoulder with Florence city officials Wednesday afternoon as they officially dedicated a street in the city to the memory of the tireless public servant who died in August of 2021.

“We are really excited to have this street sign for Betsy in the city limits,” said Mayor Julie Aubuchon. “She was really a dedicated public servant. So today we are here to celebrate a remarkable individual who dedicated her life of service to the city. We gather to honor Betsy Conrad and her tireless efforts that have touched the lives of countless citizens, employees and colleagues.”

She said for over two decades Betsy was the ‘heart and soul’ of the administration. While she was at the city, Betsy’s commitment to integrity, excellence, and compassion set a standard for leadership for all who knew her.

Betsy was city clerk for 22 years, and Human Resources Director. After retiring, she served two terms as a member of the city council, from 2005 through 2008.

She was named Florence Rotary Citizen of the year in 2004 and was names a Kentucky Colonel.

Betsy was the president of both the Florence Women’s Club and the Boone County Historical Society for many years, and she added years of volunteer work to that service.

During her tenure at the city, Betsy was instrumental in creating the Northern Kentucky Municipal Clerks Association, and won the Clerk of the Year twice.

Aubuchon quoted the eminent political scientist, Professor William Bennet Monroe, who described a city clerk’s duties in 1934: “(Their) work is not spectacular, but it demands versatility, alertness, accuracy, and no end to patience.” She stated that those words are still very true today. She said they picked this week to honor Betsy because it is Professional Municipal Clerks Week.

Betsy’s husband Steve remembered that their life was a family affair, that Betsy liked to ask for help from her husband if she needed it.

“One thing I can say about Betsy is that when she got involved with something, she put her heart and soul into it,” he said. “She was very concerned with doing things right when she was at the city. No matter what she did, she was always concerned about the city. She was very particular and asked a lot of questions. I want to thank the city for this tribute to my sweet, wonderful wife. We had 57 wonderful years together, and I thank the Lord that He gave me that amount of time together.”

Betsy’s daughter, Debbie, remembered wonderful times with her mom, and she teared up as she said she really looked up to her mom, and always tries to be like her.

“Thank you for this nice gesture,” she said. “This means a lot!”

The sign has been installed at the old Holiday Drive by Arby’s on US 42 in Florence. Holiday Drive has been replaced by Betsy Conrad Way. Mayor Aubuchon said they didn’t want to have the ceremony at the site because it is a very busy intersection, so they held it at the Government Center.

Betsy’s sons, David and Daniel, were also present, along with grandchildren and relatives, and many friends and neighbors.