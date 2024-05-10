May is Nurses Month, celebrating the 90,000 nurses who live, work in Kentucky

The Kentucky Nurses Association celebrates Nurses Month this May in honor of the 90,000 nurses who live and work in Kentucky. What originally began in 1993 as a one-week celebration has expanded to a month-long celebration in Kentucky commemorating all the good nurses do and their importance to the many people and organizations they serve.

All nurses and all Kentuckians are encouraged to participate in and promote Nurses Month to amplify the theme: “Inspiring Action, Transforming Care: Nurses Lead the Way.”

The KNA’s Apricot Ribbon Campaign calls for Kentuckians to tie apricot-colored ribbons and bows around trees, lamp posts, and any other landmarks as a visible sign of how much nurses are valued and appreciated. Apricot serves as the color of nursing and displays optimism and warmth.

“Nurses Month provides a great opportunity to celebrate the nurses who care for us, our friends and families, and our communities. Now is the perfect time to say thank you to nurses who provide expert care, support patient safety, and advance the nursing profession,” said Delanor Manson, CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association.

Established in 1906, the Kentucky Nurses Association (KNA) is the only full-service professional organization representing the needs of 90,000 nurses in the Commonwealth. In addition to promoting the essential role of nurses in the healthcare delivery system, the KNA advocates for quality patient care in all settings. KNA is the voice for the nursing profession throughout the Commonwealth.

Nurses Facts:

• There are over 90,000 nurses in Kentucky and more than 5 million nurses in the U.S.

• Nurses are the largest profession in Kentucky and comprise 53.3% of the healthcare workforce.

• Nurses lead the nation in ratings for honesty and ethics for the 22nd consecutive year in the latest annual Gallup rating of various professions.

• Kentucky nurses provide services in over 80 different practice areas.

• Kentucky is projected to be at least 20,000 nurses short of demand by 2025.

• Without nurses there would be no healthcare.

Kentucky Nurses Association