NKY Chamber announces 2025 Regional Youth Leadership Class representing 39 area high schools

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the 53 high school students selected for the 2025 Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) class, representing 39 schools in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. This year’s class marks the 31st year of the NKY Chamber’s signature youth leadership program.

The mission of Regional Youth Leadership is to cultivate the community leadership skills of local students to bolster the retention of talent to our region. The experiential nature of the seven-month program promotes personal growth and fosters development of leadership skills such as communication, teamwork, and decision making. Sessions occur once a month, and throughout these sessions, the students will be introduced to multiple topics including local government and economic development, arts and culture, human services, health, law, life skills, and leadership.

Students were selected through an extensive application process that included a minimum GPA of 3.0, a demonstration of leadership potential in their school and/or community, an interest in furthering their knowledge about the region and community leadership and approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor.

“Year in and year out, we are impressed by the driven and talented students we see in this program, and this class is no exception” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “We are thrilled to provide these students the opportunity to learn from leaders in our local community and cannot wait to see the difference they will make as they take these lessons and put them into action going forward.”

Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2025:

• Shayaan Ahmad, Villa Madonna Academy

• Louis Alford, Campbell County High School

• Brady Aubuchon, St. Henry District High School

• Riley Baker, Holmes High School

• Autumn Barker, Randall K. Cooper High School

• Cooper Bencurik, Oak Hills High School

• Katherine Bender, St. Ursula Academy

• Luke Bergstrom, Indian Hill High School

• Nicholas Bishop, Covington Catholic High School

• Brett Bockmon, Simon Kenton High School

• Alyssa Bolt, Finneytown High School

• Ashanti Booker, Western Hills University High School

• Sean Bursk, McNicholas High School

• Alexander Casnellie, Scott High School

• Darren Chandler, Beechwood High School

• Abigail Condren, Seton High School

• Luke D’Alessandro, Bishop Brossart High School

• Ella Dixon, Beechwood High School

• Lauren Domaschko, The Summit Country Day School

• Brenna Fredrick, Covington Latin School

• Maya Gomaa, Anderson High School

• Christopher Herrmann, Lloyd Memorial High School

• Jonathan Hester, Mariemont High School

• Sarah Hutchinson, McNicholas High School

• Zaina Kamranv, The Summit Country Day School

• Grant Kevill, Newport Central Catholic High School

• Kyle Kirkpatrick, Randall K. Cooper High School

• Georgia Knaley, Larry A. Ryle High School

• Preston Koeninger, Newport Central Catholic High School

• Morgan LaSalvia, Dixie Heights High School

• Addison Lawrie, Notre Dame Academy

• Adelaide Littner, Highlands High School

• Karson Long, Milford High School

• Donovan Macario-Avila, Newport High School

• Alyssa Martin, Villa Madonna Academy

• Yasmeen Masri, Oak Hills High School

• Kylee Needham, Taylor High School

• Evan Parhad, St. Henry District High School

• Erin Piatt, Notre Dame Academy

• Brayden Proud, Covington Catholic High School

• Anica Rane, Madeira High School

• Abigail Reed, Holy Cross High School

• Lindsey Richardson, Ludlow High School

• Camille Roman, St. Ursula Academy

• Alyssa Sammet, Calvary Christian School

• Leeanna Teegarden, Boone County High School

• Kenya Tomas-Aguilar, Newport High School

• Olivia Trick, Mount Notre Dame

• Anna Vogelpohl, Simon Kenton High School

• Patrick Vogt, Bellevue High School

• Emily Waun, Ursuline Academy

• Beckett Wendler, Mariemont High School

• Maanasa Yarlagadda, Sycamore High School

To learn more about Regional Youth Leadership, visit www.nkychamber.com/regionalyouthleadership.

