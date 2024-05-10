A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

NKY Chamber announces 2025 Regional Youth Leadership Class representing 39 area high schools

May 10th, 2024 · 0 Comment

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the 53 high school students selected for the 2025 Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) class, representing 39 schools in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. This year’s class marks the 31st year of the NKY Chamber’s signature youth leadership program.

The mission of Regional Youth Leadership is to cultivate the community leadership skills of local students to bolster the retention of talent to our region. The experiential nature of the seven-month program promotes personal growth and fosters development of leadership skills such as communication, teamwork, and decision making. Sessions occur once a month, and throughout these sessions, the students will be introduced to multiple topics including local government and economic development, arts and culture, human services, health, law, life skills, and leadership.

Students were selected through an extensive application process that included a minimum GPA of 3.0, a demonstration of leadership potential in their school and/or community, an interest in furthering their knowledge about the region and community leadership and approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor.

“Year in and year out, we are impressed by the driven and talented students we see in this program, and this class is no exception” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “We are thrilled to provide these students the opportunity to learn from leaders in our local community and cannot wait to see the difference they will make as they take these lessons and put them into action going forward.”

Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2024 graduation (Photo from NKY Chamber)

Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2025:

Shayaan Ahmad, Villa Madonna Academy
Louis Alford, Campbell County High School
Brady Aubuchon, St. Henry District High School
Riley Baker, Holmes High School
Autumn Barker, Randall K. Cooper High School
Cooper Bencurik, Oak Hills High School
Katherine Bender, St. Ursula Academy
Luke Bergstrom, Indian Hill High School
Nicholas Bishop, Covington Catholic High School
Brett Bockmon, Simon Kenton High School
Alyssa Bolt, Finneytown High School
Ashanti Booker, Western Hills University High School
Sean Bursk, McNicholas High School
Alexander Casnellie, Scott High School
Darren Chandler, Beechwood High School
Abigail Condren, Seton High School
Luke D’Alessandro, Bishop Brossart High School
Ella Dixon, Beechwood High School
Lauren Domaschko, The Summit Country Day School
Brenna Fredrick, Covington Latin School
Maya Gomaa, Anderson High School
Christopher Herrmann, Lloyd Memorial High School
Jonathan Hester, Mariemont High School
Sarah Hutchinson, McNicholas High School
Zaina Kamranv, The Summit Country Day School
Grant Kevill, Newport Central Catholic High School
Kyle Kirkpatrick, Randall K. Cooper High School
Georgia Knaley, Larry A. Ryle High School
Preston Koeninger, Newport Central Catholic High School
Morgan LaSalvia, Dixie Heights High School
Addison Lawrie, Notre Dame Academy
Adelaide Littner, Highlands High School
Karson Long, Milford High School
Donovan Macario-Avila, Newport High School
Alyssa Martin, Villa Madonna Academy
Yasmeen Masri, Oak Hills High School
Kylee Needham, Taylor High School
Evan Parhad, St. Henry District High School
Erin Piatt, Notre Dame Academy
Brayden Proud, Covington Catholic High School
Anica Rane, Madeira High School
Abigail Reed, Holy Cross High School
Lindsey Richardson, Ludlow High School
Camille Roman, St. Ursula Academy
Alyssa Sammet, Calvary Christian School
Leeanna Teegarden, Boone County High School
Kenya Tomas-Aguilar, Newport High School
Olivia Trick, Mount Notre Dame
Anna Vogelpohl, Simon Kenton High School
Patrick Vogt, Bellevue High School
Emily Waun, Ursuline Academy
Beckett Wendler, Mariemont High School
Maanasa Yarlagadda, Sycamore High School

To learn more about Regional Youth Leadership, visit www.nkychamber.com/regionalyouthleadership.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce


