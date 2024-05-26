Gateway graduates 1,360 students in 24th commencement ceremonies held at Truist Arena

Gateway Community & Technical College celebrated its annual Commencement as 1,360 students graduated from Gateway’s general education and technical programs, most students earning multiple credentials.

The May ceremony was Gateway’s 24th commencement installment and was held at Truist Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University.

Family and friends packed Truist Arena to celebrate the students’ academic accomplishments. The college conferred Associate Degrees in Arts, Science, Applied Science, Technical Diplomas, industry-driven Certificates, and General Equivalency Diplomas (GED).

Gateway awarded over 3,191 total credentials at the end of this academic semester, a record-breaking amount for the college.

This year’s candidates for graduation included over 375 dual-credit high school students.

Nearly 80 of those dual-credit students are candidates for earning an Associate’s Degree while also completing high school. Their Gateway credits are transferable to any four-year school in Kentucky.

The ceremony also honored the 25 students who received their General Equivalency Diplomas (GED) from the Kentucky Department of Education this year.

“Every single student at Gateway has their own individual journey, but what unites and connects you all is your goal to improve your future – you sought to build a brighter future for yourself and your loved ones. Regardless of your background, origins, or future plans, you will forever be welcomed at Gateway and in Northern Kentucky,” said President Dr. Fernando Figueroa.

Haley Anderson, a welding student, was the featured student speaker at the ceremony. Anderson served on Gateway’s Board of Directors as the student representative, she was President of the Student Government Association, and Vice Chair of the college’s American Welding Society Chapter. Anderson also served as a student ambassador where she was able to guide and connect with other students through their educational journey. In 2022, Anderson earned her associate degree in Computerized Manufacturing & Machining and continued taking classes with Gateway to earn her second associate degree in Welding Technology, which she received on commencement day.

