Kentuckians invited to rediscover the joy of fishing during free fishing weekend June 1-2

Gather the family and fish for free in Kentucky the first weekend in June.

Free fishing weekend is June 1-2. It’s an annual celebration that allows anyone to fish without a license or permit during the two days. Have relatives visiting from afar? They can fish for free, too.

If you haven’t wetted a line in a while, it’s a great time to rediscover the joy of fishing.

While licenses and permits are free this weekend, you still must follow the rules on the size and number of fish that you can keep. You’ll find all the regulations in the online fishing and boating guide.

Need a place to fish? Several communities around the state offer special free fishing events with kids in mind on Saturday, June 1. Find a link to free fishing weekend activities on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website homepage at fw.ky.gov.

Need help getting started? Type “Learn to Fish” in the search box on the department’s website and you’ll find instructional videos covering knot tying and preparing a fish for the table.

Looking for more places to fish? Click the “Fishing” tab on the site to access the annual fishing forecast for great tips and places to try.

The fishing page also includes a link to the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) lakes. The FINs program offers dozens of easily accessible, specially stocked lakes near population centers throughout the state.

If you’re paddling a river or stream during the first weekend in June, don’t forget to take along your fishing gear and a life jacket. You’ll find great floats and get expert fish catching advice when you check out Lee McClellan’s Blue Water Trails series. McClellan, the fishing editor for Kentucky Afield magazine, travels throughout the state in search of new places to fish.

All boaters, whether paddling or using a gas motor, should remember to use their life jackets when on the water. Learn more about boating safety and locate ramps into Kentucky’s waterways in the “Boating” section of the department’s website.

For those on the go, there’s a new app anglers can use to find directions to local lakes, read fishing reports, learn about regulations, find stocking schedules, locate the nearest boat ramp and more. To download the app to your phone, search for “Fish Boat KY” in your preferred app store. Remember to insert spaces between words.

If you haven’t enjoyed the fun that angling offers yet this year, take a test drive with a fishing pole during Kentucky’s free fishing days June 1-2.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources