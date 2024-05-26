NKY History Hour to revisit career of ‘Charlie Hustle’ with bestselling author Keith O’Brien May 28

With more hits than anyone in the history of baseball, Pete Rose is a local legend. Rising from humble beginnings, he was a working-class guy from Cincinnati who made it; less talented than tough, and rough around the edges.

He was everything that America wanted and needed him to be, the American dream personified, until he wasn’t.

Join New York Times bestselling author Keith O’Brien, as he shares the extraordinary life and downfall of baseball legend, Pete Rose, in the virtual NKY History Hour presentation, Charlie Hustle May 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Through meticulous research and compelling storytelling, O’Brien reveals how Pete Rose’s saga mirrored larger shifts in American culture and the sport of baseball.

Register and participate in the free presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Keith O’Brien is the New York Times bestselling author of Paradise Falls, Fly Girls, and Outside Shot, a finalist for the PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sportswriting, and an award-winning journalist.

O’Brien has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Politico, and his stories have also appeared on National Public Radio and This American Life. He lives in New Hampshire.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public.

To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum