Gov. Beshear joins meetNKY at Newport Aquarium to celebrate tourism, declare Travel & Tourism Week

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Governor Andy Beshear joined meetNKY (the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau) on the Newport Aquarium plaza Wednesday to celebrate successful tourism developments making an impact on Kentucky’s economy thanks to the Kentucky Tourism Development Act.

Since its inception nearly 26 years ago, the legislation has supported the development, rehabilitation and expansion of tourism projects across the Commonwealth.

The site of the celebration was well chosen, since the Newport Aquarium is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year — and was actually one of the first projects made possible by KTDA.

There was plenty to celebrate.

Joined by tourism partners, elected officials and representatives from regional organizations, the event highlighted Newport Aquarium — as well as New Riff Distilling and Newport on the Levee — local examples of KTDA beneficiaries.

The program provides developers the ability to recover up to 25% of the project’s development costs over a 10-year term through sales tax revenue generated onsite.

“Last year, we witnessed a record-breaking surge in tourism development projects, welcoming nine new projects set to generate an estimated $292.1 million in economic investment,” said Gov. Beshear. “Businesses are choosing to invest in Kentucky, and these historic investments are not only supporting our local communities but paving the way for a brighter future for all Kentucky families for generations to come.”

Beshear presented a proclamation to meetNKY’s Julie Kirkpatrick officially designating May 19-25 as National Travel and Tourism Week in the Commonwealth. The Judge Executives and Fiscal Courts of Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties made similar proclamations.

“We’re honored to have Gov. Beshear join us to kick off National Travel and Tourism Week with an official proclamation,” said President & CEO of meetNKY, Julie Kirkpatrick. “Tourism is a vital industry for our region that generates $2 billion in economic activity and continues to make our region a vibrant destination for national and international visitors. This is a celebration of the state’s commitment to the industry through initiatives like the Kentucky Tourism Development Act that help ensure that we have world class attractions in our backyard.”

Kirkpatrick told the crowd “tourism unites us” and said it certainly works for Northern Kentucky, citing economic impact and the joy of attracting visitors to all Northern Kentucky has to offer.

She introduced Rocky Adkins, a senior advisor to Gov. Beshear who served in the state legislature from 1987-2019 and was the primary sponsor 26 years ago of the KTDA — though “it took a team to make it happen.” He recalled the announcement of the Newport Aquarium — and the subsequent tourist attractions and destinations that have made Kentucky’s economy today “the strongest economy in my lifetime.”

Campbell County Judge/Executive, Steve Pendery agreed, giving a nod to how these efforts have a positive economic impact on the region.

“Tourism is a cornerstone of Campbell County’s economy, with world-class attractions like Newport Aquarium, New Riff Distilling, and Newport on the Levee drawing visitors from near and far. Supported by the Kentucky Tourism Development Act and meetNKY’s leadership, these projects highlight the importance of continued investment in our tourism infrastructure.”

Beshear was upbeat about “how much Kentucky offers to tourists.”

“People like coming to Kentucky,” he said, “– we have the best people, best attractions — and the best bourbon. . .But it’s all about the amazing experiences we get to have together.

“People all over the world are talking about Kentucky in ways they never have before. . . You have a lot to be proud of.”

The event also celebrated the 10th anniversary of New Riff Distilling, whose founder brought along some New Riff bourbon for a “toast to tourism” enjoyed by the crowd.

“It is an honor to toast meetNKY, The Kentucky Tourism Development Act, and Governor Andy Beshear for their collective and ongoing support of Kentucky tourism and, of course, Bourbon Tourism,” said New Riff Founder, Ken Lewis. “Kentucky’s continued success in attracting millions of visitors to the Commonwealth has put our state on the world map.”

Rebecca Foster, executive director of Newport Aquarium brought something, too — a penguin.

“It continuously inspires us to keep investing in our world class aquarium where families can build memories and special connections with the animals,” said Foster. “Those connections are fundamental to helping protect wildlife and the environments we all depend on. Thank you to each and every guest who’s visited Newport Aquarium over our first 25 years. We look forward to seeing you again soon.”

In March, meetNKY held its annual meeting at Dress Pavilion at Devou Park, where it announced that in 2023, occupancy rates rose by 1.3%, to 68.5%, while revenue per available room grew by 7.4% year-over-year to $82.80. These record numbers for Northern Kentucky showcase that demand has fully recovered to 2019 levels before the anticipated 2025 benchmark.

To learn more about the KTDA, visit kentuckytourism.com. To learn more about meetNKY, visit meetnky.com.

