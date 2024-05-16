U.S. Department of Justice opens investigation into conditions at Kentucky youth detention centers

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday it has opened a statewide investigation into the conditions at eight youth detention centers and one youth development center run by the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice.

The investigation will examine whether Kentucky protects children confined in these facilities from harm caused by excessive force by staff, prolonged and punitive isolation and inadequate protection from violence and sexual abuse. The investigation will also examine whether Kentucky provides adequate mental health services and required special education and related services to children with disabilities.

“Confinement in the juvenile justice system should help children avoid future contact with law enforcement and mature into law-abiding, productive members of society,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Too often, juvenile justice facilities break our children, exposing them to dangerous and traumatic conditions.

“We are launching this investigation to ensure that children in Kentucky youth detention facilities are safe from harm, receive adequate mental health care and get appropriate special education services,” she said. “All children held in the custody of the state deserve safe and humane conditions that can bring about true rehabilitation and reform.”

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky stands ready to protect the rights of all children in Kentucky, including those who end up in juvenile detention,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett. “We look forward to partnering with the Civil Rights Division and our colleagues in the Eastern District to conduct a fair and thorough investigation of these allegations.”

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the department via phone at (888) 392-8241 or by email at Kentucky.Kids@usdoj.gov.

In response to the investigation, Gov. Andy Beshear issued a statement saying in part:

“Over the past four years, the administration has enacted the most extensive reforms to the Department of Juvenile Justice since its inception. These reforms include separating males and females into different facilities, separating those accused of significant crimes from status and lower-level offenders, providing significant raises to boost staffing and upgrading security. We have also required more training, created a compliance branch to monitor all facilities and have hired more psychologists, social workers and security experts. While the General Assembly has provided some help, it recently failed to fund two needed detention facilities, as well as a specialized residence for juveniles with extensive mental illness. Funding was also denied for additional safety improvements. The Department of Juvenile Justice will cooperate with the Department of Justice while also strongly advocating for the safety of its staff.”