It’s mowing season — highway crews, contractors will be out mowing, trimming grass; drive carefully

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises the traveling public that with the warmer weather, mowing season is now underway, so highway crews and contractors will be out mowing and trimming grass along state roads.

Drivers should be prepared to encounter mowing crews during daylight hours anytime the weather conditions allow crews to be on the road. Drivers should be alert for support vehicles and personnel working along the roadway.

Mowing operations do not typically cause lane closures or similar impacts.

However, drivers should be aware of traffic changes, especially such things as slowed traffic, or traffic backups along two-lane highways.

The Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to help put safety first by slowing down, and using appropriate discretion where crews are working.

As a reminder, political signs and other advertising are not allowed on state highway right-of-way and should be removed. Illegal signs create a hazard to mowing crews and travelers. Signs placed along the right-of-way may be removed by state highway personnel without notice to the owner.

Illegal signs removed from state highway right-of-way will generally be held for ten working days at the local KYTC Department of Highway Maintenance Facility, to allow them to be claimed by the owner. Signs that are not claimed will be destroyed.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet