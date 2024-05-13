Kentucky Symphony offering annual raffle of special bourbons for free education, summer concerts

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is holding its Annual Rare Bourbon Raffle for a special purpose — the funding for its free education and summer concerts which has served over 600,000 NKyians over a 30-year period.

The drawing will be held May 18 — and winners do not have be present to win.

Raffle tickets are available for three special bourbon packages:

• A Pappy Van Winkle 6-bottle set,

• A Buffalo Trace Antique College 5-bottle set, and

• A set of 20 rare bourbons.

Buy your raffle tickets here.

The November 2023 release of Old Rip & Pappy Van Winkle yielded more Rye than last year, yet the complete “vertical set” remains hard to come by in 2024. Tickets are $100 per chance (Limited to 750). One winner will be drawn on Saturday night, May 18 at 9 p.m. to win all six bottles.

A second raffle will be held following the Pappy drawing for the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection — George T. Stagg (15 yr), Sazerac Rye (18 yr), W.L. Weller (12 yr), T.H. Handy (6yr) and Eagle Rare (17 yr) — Tickets are $50 and limited to 1000 chances.

A third raffle brings back the KSO’s 20 Bourbons / 20 Winners. Hard to find and rare bourbons and lots include: Weller Antique, Full Proof & 12 year Original (3 bottle lot), King of Kentucky (16 yr), Yellowstone Limited Ed. (3 bottle set), Willet Bourbon (10 yr “Lion’s Share” Single Barrel Family Estate), Col. E.H. Taylor Single Barrel, plus 15 more delicious and scarce bourbons. Tickets for the 20/20 raffle are $25 per chance and limited to 1500. One ticket will be drawn for each bourbon.

The drawing will be held live and streamed on the KSO’s website and on Facebook Live beginning at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Ticket sales end at 4 p.m. on May 18.)

Winners need not be present to win. Winners will be notified by email and sent instructions regarding how to pick up their bourbon prize in-person or via a representative with proper ID. The KSO cannot legally ship bourbons. (Northern Kentucky Symphony, Inc. Charitable Gaming License #2704)

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra