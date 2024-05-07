The Kenton County Planning Commission (KCPC) has announced their strategic partner, TPMA, will lead upcoming public engagement open houses for feedback on recommended changes to the County’s Comprehensive Plan.

The proposed changes are the result of public input from residents and groups throughout the County during a yearlong engagement effort. The open houses will offer Kenton County residents the opportunity to review the recommendations and offer additional feedback.

“There are many issues that face the residents we heard from. However, regardless of what part of the county we were in, the need for income-aligned housing was the top issue expressed,” says Andy Videkovich, planning manager at Planning and Development Services of Kenton County (PDS). “The County’s Comprehensive Plan is the foundation in which all public and private decisions about development should be made. The recommendations of this plan will set the tone for development within Kenton County for the next 15 to 20 years, and it is vitally important they reflect our collective vision for the future.”

There will be three open house meetings throughout the County on following dates and locations:

• Tuesday, May 7, Kenton County Government Center, Kenton Chambers (2nd Floor), 1840 Simon Kenton Way in Covington. • Wednesday, May 8, Erlanger City Building Council Chambers, 505 Commonwealth Avenue in Erlanger. • Thursday, May 9, Independence Senior and Community Center, 2001 Jack Woods Parkway in Independence.

All meetings will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on the Comprehensive Plan Update process, visit kcpcky.org.

Kenton County residents who are unable to make the in-person public input sessions are encouraged to take the online Kenton County Comprehensive Plan Update Survey.

Planning and Development Services of Kenton County