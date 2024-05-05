Kentucky Symphony to close out 32nd season May 11 with Newport Ragtime Band’s ‘The Jumpin’ Jive’

America’s popular music we know today began to sprout in the late 1890s with the advent of Ragtime.

African-American spirituals were the bedrock of a musical evolution that quickly followed with blues, Dixieland, stride, and early jazz, which would lead to swing and big band era.

Following WWII, jazz went in various directions — Be-Bop, modern and third-stream. Rock developed out of Country, and R&B lead to Soul and Funk, which later fused with rock in the 1970s, while adding electronic instruments. This evolution of popular music continues to this day, though with less form and structure.

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra developed its nine-piece Newport Ragtime Band in 1996 to authentically explore the beginnings of America’s popular musical heritage. Music director James Cassidy contacted Gunther Schuller to purchase arrangements written for his New England Ragtime Band, which flourished during the Ragtime revival initiated by the 1973 hit film The Sting.

From there the Newport Ragtime Band evolved, adding new musicians and vocalists Kathy Wade and Deondra Means together with new arrangements — faithful to the originals — by local arrangers Scot Woolley and Terry LaBolt. This group also offers annual free school concerts in February for Black History Month.

Join Kathy Wade, Deondra Means and the KSO’s Newport Ragtime Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 in Greaves Concert Hall at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights to close out the KSO’s 32nd season. KSO’s Newport Ragtime Band will survey music by black artists and composers from 1898-1934, including Scott Joplin, W.C. Handy, Jelly Roll Morton, Lil’ Hardin Armstrong, Eubie Blake, James Europe, Cab Calloway and many more.

Cincinnati’s own contribution to this music’s history will be heard via tunes of Artie Matthews and Fats Waller. Patrons are encouraged to come ready to clap and sing along to familiar up-beat music rarely performed live today. This three-decade musical journey is guaranteed to leave the audience singing and smiling, while adding a lilt to their step.

For additional info and tickets, visit kyso.org or call 859 431-6216.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra