Kentucky’s Community Action Network celebrates 60 years of empowering individuals, families

Imagine a Kentucky where every individual and family has the resources they need to thrive. That is the vision that has fueled 60 years of Community Action.

May is designated as Community Action Month, a time to celebrate our collective mission of empowering individuals and families to attain greater economic stability and long-term success.

Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies have been a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of people annually, providing life-changing resources.

Community Action Agencies were established as part of President Lyndon B Johnson’s War on Poverty. What makes these agencies special is their use of the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG), a federal grant program designed to combat poverty at the local level. The CSBG network includes over 1,000 agencies across the country.

The Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission is one of the 23 agencies in Kentucky, which collectively serves 8 out of the 120 counties in Kentucky.

CAAs offer a comprehensive range of services. These include food security, transportation, home energy, early childhood education, senior support, emergency services, housing, workforce development, and family advocacy.

To celebrate this legacy, the network looks to the future, renewing its commitment to serve Northern Kentucky and empower individuals and families to build better lives.

In honor of this milestone, we invite all Kentuckians to share their stories of how Community Action has positively impacted their lives or communities on our Facebook page @ComActionKY. Your experiences help highlight the invaluable work of our agencies and inspire others to engage with and support our mission.

For more information about Community Action Kentucky and the 23 Community Action Agencies in Kentucky, visit www.capky.org.

Kentucky Community Action Partnerships