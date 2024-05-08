Mike Tussey: Mother’s Day is Sunday May 12, a day of love, tribute to most important woman in your life

This special day is dedicated to honoring mothers and grandmothers for the important role that they play in our lives.

Mother’s Day has quite a history to this American special day dating back to 1914.

That’s when it became a recognized holiday when President Woodrow Wilson signed the proclamation that the 2nd Sunday in May will become a national holiday to honor mothers.

However, history reflects two years earlier in 1912 Anna Jarvis trademarked that the 2nd Sunday in May shall indeed be named Mother’s Day as well.

Keep in mind, that Mother’s day is not a federal holiday and as such, businesses and stores are usually open. So, time to make your plans. You have 4 days from today to be sure your mom is the center of your day May 12.

Many think of flowers for mom and if you do, the most common flower for Mother’s Day is the carnation; pink and red for living moms and white for those who have passed.

The most popular tribute to mom is taking her to dinner with the family, but remember, most restaurants will be very busy for sure.

Popular gifts such as chocolate candy, jewelry, and even a gift card to a spa works well too.

Sources say that the amount of money spent on Mother’s Day is approximately $14 billion!

Unfortunately, there are those who cannot be with mom on her special day for various reasons, so the phone call is absolutely a must do.

If possible, today there is the very popular “Facetime” call from your cell phone that will get the job done for sure.

So, ready or not, Mothers Day 2024 is almost here. Make your plans today!

Moms are very special for sure, but what exactly is it that makes them special to us all. Let’s take a look,

· Moms are always a source of maternal tenderness and affection

· They love you more than you can ever know

· She is always there with a shoulder to cry on and listen to you

· Mom is your counselor – your greatest supporter

· She is the one person who will fight for you the hardest

· Moms are capable of loving and protecting you in spite of your faults

· Even though they can become your biggest critic, they are your best friend. Your confidant.

· Her job never ends and will sacrifice for you no matter what.

· She is your role model, your mentor

· Moms have that special gift that they can perceive that you have a problem

My wife Jo and I were married June 30, 1961 and shortly afterwards we began our family.

We were just kids really, I was 22 and Jo was 21.

Parenting was something we would learn on the job for sure.

Our family grew with birth of our three sons, Mike, Chris, and Joe over the coming years.

I noticed early on, that Jo had that special maternal instinct that seemingly was always there at the right time.

In fact, she was all those things in the aforementioned definition of a “mom”. It was just natural.

She became very stern when need to be, but she soon became a great communicator to the boys.

I was always nearby, but she had a way that the kids knew it was best to adhere and listen to her.

The years passed by quickly as all three did well in school, both in the classroom and athletically.

All three went onto to college and today each has their own family and doing well in life.

I vividly remember a certain incident from 1980 when Chris was 15 and playing baseball one Saturday afternoon.

The attached photo reflects when Jo called Chris over to the fence and began a conversation with him.

I am not even sure who snapped the photo, it wasn’t me because I was managing the team. It was between innings.

The look on Jo’s face was stern and compelling as she made her point with Chris. I found out later that some of the players were sneaking the use of snuff during the game.

This was strictly prohibited both by the league and by our team.

Chris’s mom had given him a warning not to even think about using snuff as other mom’s found out about it as well.

Chris was admonished to leave it alone and he did exactly that throughout his life.

Mothers Day 2024 is this Sunday, May 12.

It’s Mom’s special day when she receives the love of her family with hugs, kisses, flowers, and yes- a few tears of happiness too.

Sadly, there are those of us who have lost our mom because of illness etc and have passed on over the many years.

Please remember her for her never ending love for you and all that she provided.

For me, I salute all Moms for your sacrifices, love and just being there for us all.

Sunday is your Big Day! I hope you enjoy it with your family and loved ones. You deserve it for sure!

Thanks for all the memories and certainly – Congratulations for a job….Well Done.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.