Rotary Club of Florence awards scholarships to five students; honors leadership award recipient

The Rotary Club of Florence announced the winners of its 2024 scholarship awards at its recent meeting — and congratulated the recipients on all the hard work they have put in throughout their high school career.

Youth play an important part in Rotary as are future leaders and will help shape the way the world works. The Rotary Club of Florence supports the youth in its community through scholarships that help them achieve their goals.

All students have continued to show exemplary determination and effort both in and outside the classroom. These students have demonstrated courage, strength, and perseverance. The Rotary Club of Florence wants to show their appreciation and give support to these students through offering a scholarship that may help with tuition and give some a better chance at achieving their career goals.

Applicants were evaluated on their community service, involvement in Rotary, and an essay reflecting upon Rotary’s motto or Four Way Test and how these will impact the next phase of the applicant’s life.

Funds to support these scholarships are raised through the club’s annual golf outing which takes place in October of each year.

The recipients for 2024 are:

• Boone County High School – Joseph Pile

• Conner High School – Taryn Hubbard

• Cooper High School – Rukhshona Tursunova

• Ryle High School – Emma Adelman

• Walton-Verona High School – Max Rice

Inaugural Rotary Youth Leadership Award recipient is Evelyn Voisard of Conner Middle School. She will be attending the Rotary District 6740 RYLA in the summer of 2024. RYLA is a program for 8th graders, who would not otherwise have an opportunity for leadership training or develop leadership potential, an exciting and challenging camp experience that will inspire them to become leaders in their schools, community and life.

