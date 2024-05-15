League of Women Voters of KY provides VOTE411 voter education tool ahead of May 21 primary

Ahead of the May primary elections, the League of Women Voters of Kentucky (LWVKY) is offering the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org.
The one-stop shop for election information provides Kentucky voters with simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.
“From local ballot initiatives to important state races, it is crucial voters in Kentucky make their voices heard this election year,” said Jennifer Jackson, LWVKY president. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource that provides voters with the resources they need to make an informed vote this fall. The League of Women Voters of KY has published our voter guide on VOTE411 as a resource for all Kentucky voters.”
This year League volunteers across the state have been working to connect with voters about voter registration, voting and key election deadlines by canvassing, tabling and through relational organizing. We also plan to continue our outreach by texting more than 500,000 voters through text banks scheduled before the election to remind people to make a plan to vote.
With resources available in both English and Spanish, VOTE411 helps millions each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn more about what’s on their ballot, where candidates stand on the issues, how to find their polling place, and more.
“The League of Women Voters of Kentucky is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Kentucky voters,” said Laura Weinstein, LWVKY Voter Services chair. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently as they vote in the May primary election.”
All registered voters are eligible to vote early on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday — May 16-18 — prior to the Primary Election on May 21. Check VOTE411 or contact your county clerk for times and locations.
On Election Day, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mail-in Ballots must be returned to a ballot dropbox by 6 p.m. on Election Day. Find your polling location and ballot dropbox locations at Vote411.org/Kentucky.
League of Women Voters of Kentucky