Thomas More University graduates 320 students in ceremonies at Thomas More Stadium

Thomas More University honored its graduating class in a Commencement Ceremony held last weekend at Thomas More Stadium in Florence and was joined by families from across the United States and around the globe, as well as faculty, staff and friends of the University.

Thomas More conferred degrees to more than 320 students, including 273 bachelor’s degrees and 48 graduate degrees.

“Through your education at a Catholic liberal arts university, you have been prepared to become the leaders of tomorrow,” Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., said in his address to the graduating class. “You have examined the ultimate meaning of life, your place in the world, and your responsibility to others. I challenge each of you to put this into practice over your lifetime and challenge others to do the same.”

Four years after the global pandemic of 2020 brought in-person learning and many high school graduation ceremonies to a halt, President Chillo commended the members of the Class of 2024 for their perseverance and tenacity in the face of unprecedented challenges and obstacles.

“You experienced online education and learned more about social distancing than you ever would have thought,” Chillo said. “But you also learned important life skills, such as determination and grit.”

In a nod to the challenges experienced by these graduates, as well as the faculty and staff of the University, the Board of Trustees passed a resolution in March 2024 recognizing the Thomas More community for their persistence and responsiveness during the ever-changing environment that resulted from the ongoing public health crisis. This special acknowledgement was presented during the Exercises by Board of Trustees Chairperson Judith A. Marlow ‘69, Ph.D.

“In the fall of 2020, you began your journey to this degree, not knowing when normalcy might return. And today, you have succeeded,” Dr. Marlow said, adding, “But for a very important reason; you persevered, you followed your dreams, even if it meant an unusual introduction to your Thomas More experience.”

Individual accolades for outstanding graduates were also acknowledged with David Moore ‘24, named as the Presidential Award honoree. Moore was a James Graham Brown Scholar and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, minors in business and law, and a certificate in ethical leadership and organizational management. He was the top undergraduate student among traditional students in his class who exemplifies the mission of the university, recognizes the importance of service to others, and creates a positive environment on campus for students to thrive and engage more.

“The only word that can describe our journey is resilience,” Moore said in his address to his classmates. “We persevered. Nothing can deter us from pursuing our dreams.”

Additional student recognition included Jessica Thomas ‘24, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English and creative writing. Thomas was recognized with the First Generation Student Award, presented each year to the student who exemplifies the mission of the university, demonstrates academic excellence, promotes a life of faith, and is the first person in their family to attend college.

Holly Jenkins ‘20/‘22/‘24, who earned a Master of Arts in ethical leadership and organizational management, was honored with the Lifelong Learner Award for graduating top in her class, embodying the mission of the University and epitomizing what it is to be a student in the Thomas More accelerated program.

Melinda Simpson Kellam ‘22/’24 received the Dean’s Graduate Award as she earned a Master of Business Administration. The award is annually bestowed on a graduate student who has been top in their class and exemplifies the mission of the University and the importance of service to others.

Faculty were also recognized for their excellence in teaching and service to the University with each college presenting an Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Award. Recipients included James N. Camp, Ph.D., from the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences; Wes Ryle, Ph.D., from the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences; and R. Steven Flynn, Ph.D., from the Robert W. Plaster College of Business. The Part-Time Faculty Award recipient was Elizabeth Cox from the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.

The graduating class boasts representatives from eight countries and 14 states, with three veterans among their ranks.

Ninety-nine undergraduates receiving degrees were the first in their families to earn a higher education credential.

For more information on Thomas More University’s annual commencement, please visit thomasmore.edu/commencement.