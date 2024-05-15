Newcomer will face older brother in singles final of 9th Region boys high school tennis tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Covington Catholic freshman Blake Hussey entered his first 9th Region tennis tournament as the No. 2 seed in boys singles and lived up to expectations by winning three matches in straight sets to reach the championship final.

On Wednesday, the newcomer’s opponent will be the top-seeded player in the bracket who has won the last three region singles titles — his older brother, Brady.

The sibling showdown is set for 4:30 p.m. on the outdoor courts at CovCath unless rain forces a change in plans. The doubles final at 3:30 p.m. will also be between CovCath teammates.

This is the first time since 2019 that brothers have met in the region singles final. Covington Latin senior Toshi Watanabe defeated younger brother, Kazu, in that match.

If Brady wins against his younger brother on Wednesday, he will become the 9th Region’s first four-time singles champion since the oldest brother in their family, Austin Hussey, did it in 2012-2015.

In semifinal matches on Tuesday, Brady defeated Villa Madonna sophomore Shayaan Ahmad, 6-1, 6-0, and Blake got past Highlands senior Eli Bach, 6-1, 6-0.

Brady won the region singles final in straight sets the last three years. It will be interesting to see if he can extend that streak against his talented younger brother.

CovCath juniors Alex Yeager and Kalei Christensen, the defending state champions in boys doubles, will face teammates Jacob Kramer and William Tribble in the other 9th Region final at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Yeager and Christensen defeated the Dixie Heights duo of Griffen Derry and Colin McClure, 6-1, 6-0, in the semifinals on Tuesday. Kramer and Tribble were equally impressive in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Navneeth Selveraju and Ben Baker of Ryle.

This is the first year that Kramer and Tribble have been doubles partners in the region tournament. They’re both freshmen, but they received the No. 2 seed.

The semifinal round of the 9th Region girls tournament on the outdoor courts at Tower Park in Ft. Thomas were cancelled Tuesday due to rain.

The matches were rescheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday on the indoor courts at Eastern Hills Racquet Club in Ohio when players from six high schools will be competing to reach the region finals.

In singles, it will be top-seeded Kayla Johnson of Cooper vs. Kyah Andros of Ryle and Sadie Jones of Beechwood vs. Maja Oldemanns of Highlands. The doubles matches will be Avery Love-Niveditha Selvaraju of Ryle vs. Lucy Bailey-Isabella Mcelwee of Notre Dame and Cassidy Derry-Emma Zimmer of Dixie Heights vs. Clare Shay-Sam Spellman of Notre Dame.

All of the region semifinalists will receive berths in the boys and girls state tennis tournaments to be played May 28-30 at several sites.