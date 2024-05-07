NKY Chamber recognizes nine local businesses as winners of 2024 Business Impact Awards

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) recognized local business leaders and innovators who have positively impacted the Northern Kentucky Metro throughout the past year during its annual Business Impact Awards last week.

The Northern Kentucky business community and NKY Chamber joined together at the Drees Pavillion to celebrate businesses small and large, new and long-standing for their innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

“The remarkable leadership and invaluable contributions of all of this year’s Business Impact Awards finalists not only fuel our economy but also make the NKY Metro region the ultimate destination to live, work, play, learn and give back,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists who continue to move our region forward each day with their hard work.”

Winners were announced in nine categories:

• Small Business Award: Poseidon’s Pizza

• Medium Business Award: Homewatch Caregivers of Northern Kentucky

• Large Business Award: SHP

• Community Champions Award – For-profit: CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services

• Community Champions Award – Nonprofit: Children’s Law Center

• Cool Place to Work Award: Fidelity Investments

• Heritage Award: Perfetti Van Melle USA

• Start-Up Award: Unique International Market

• Innovation Award: KLH Engineers

“While nine businesses claimed trophies this year, the number of eligible contenders underscores the strength of our local business ecosystem,” said Tony Johnson, market president for Northern Kentucky for Huntington National Bank. “Congratulations to all of this year’s Business Impact Awards winners on their well-deserved success, and we extend our gratitude for your unwavering dedication and contributions to the Northern Kentucky business community.”

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce