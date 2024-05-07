NKY Water District joins communities across country in celebrating Drinking Water Week though May 11

The Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) joins communities across North America in celebrating Drinking Water Week, an annual observance led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA).

Taking place May 5-11 this year, Drinking Water Week serves to highlight the importance of safe drinking water and recognize the tireless efforts of local water professionals who ensure its availability.

NKWD recognizes that all water professionals – from engineers designing infrastructure to operators monitoring treatment plants around the clock – play a critical role in ensuring safe and reliable drinking water for the community.

“In 2023, NKWD produced over 9.7 billion gallons of water for our 300,000 customers,” said NKWD President/CEO Lindsey Rechtin. “This wouldn’t be possible without the work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to providing our customers a safe, clean and sufficient water supply.”

This Drinking Water Week, NKWD invites community participation and encourages everyone to:

• Recognize water professionals and their role in ensuring that safe water reaches every tap. • Learn more about the local drinking water journey – where it comes from, how it’s delivered and the work done to ensure drinking water quality. • Advocate for and support initiatives that ensure adequate funding and resources for water infrastructure and professional development.

“This year’s Drinking Water Week celebration focuses on the human element behind safe water,” said David LaFrance, AWWA CEO. “Water professionals’ expertise and dedication form the backbone of our water systems. Their commitment to water quality standards and operational excellence contributes significantly to the health and economic prosperity of our communities.”

Located in Erlanger, NKWD employs 181 team members who help serve water to nearly 300,000 people in Campbell and Kenton Counties and portions of Boone, Grant, and Pendleton Counties. NKWD covers over 229 square miles of total service area with more than 1,327 miles of water main.

Northern Kentucky Water District