Opinion – Judy Harris: Getting better at teaching — and thanking those who made it possible

“Hope is a thing with feathers that perches on the soul.” Emily Dickinson

It was that time again. Got the EDU 101 final exams scored. Course grades reported.

Time for me to do the exam’s item analysis, a kind of self-assessment, to see how many

students mastered each important element of the course.

Rats! Once again, one particular area showed a weaker mastery than all the others.

Not really bad. I should just let it go. I’d already strengthened that teaching with a large chart filling the chalk board, questioning and talking through each section as it was added.

An idea?

What if each student was given a chart with colored pieces to determine where and why those bits belonged as we made sense of it together? Analyzing, comparing, contrasting, in their own hands.

That would be ideal. But thirty students in the morning class and thirty students in the afternoon class. Would that even be possible?

I’d check with Amy and Lisa in our office services at Thomas More.

Maybe I could put something together with their help.

How I loved checking in with them. Amy and Lisa are delightful human beings.

That day, once again, they were rolling their eyes, teasing me when seeing the look on

my face. I got around to thinking out loud about the idea and went on and on. One of

them said, “When do you want it?” I kept describing. They were chuckling. “When do

you want it?” Done deal.

Their work enabled my students to ace that old area. Their work enabled my students

to achieve mastery whenever. Their work enabled our best efforts in outreach into the

community.

From its earliest years, their work supported the Northern Kentucky Academic League,

our area’s high school teams involved in competitive games which lead to the annual

Governor’s Cup tournament. They printed and mailed sets of questions to coaches and

insured security.

I could go on and on and on.

Their work.

Their gifted work and generous spirits.

And now they are retiring. What will we do? What will we do?

With heartfelt thanks from so many of us, blessings on blessings to Amy and Lisa.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a long-time elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students.