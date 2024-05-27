The Carnegie to present The Rocky Horror Show starring Dusty Ray Bottoms June 22-July 7

Drag queen, stage and screen star, and Kentucky native Dusty Ray Bottoms will lead an all-new production of The Rocky Horror Show at The Carnegie beginning June 22 and running through July 7. Best known for appearing on the Emmy Award-winning season 10 of Rupaul’s Drag Race, Dusty will lead the show as Dr. Frank-n-Furter.

Cincinnati artist and icon Pam Kravetz will make her theatrical stage debut as the Narrator. Kravetz is a self-described “mural makin’, street paintin’ quilt sewin’, yarnbombin’, curatin’, flashmobin’, tutu wearin’ rootin’ tootin’ art monster” and a regionally & nationally recognized visual artist. Now she can add stage actor to the list.

With book, music and lyrics by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Show is a phenomenon that has captivated generations. Two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet – meet a twist of fate as their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while on their way to visit their former professor. There, they encounter the charismatic Dr. Frank-n-Furter, embarking on an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, be prepared to lose yourself in a whirlwind of excitement and liberation during a night of pure unadulterated fun.

“I’m so excited to kick off another summer of theatre at The Carnegie with a truly over-the-top production of The Rocky Horror Show. With Dusty Ray Bottoms and Pam Kravetz leading this company, it promises to be a real treat for our audiences,” says Carnegie Director of Theatre Tyler Gabbard. “The Rocky Horror Show show is already on track to break Carnegie box office records. Don’t miss your chance to see this iconic brought to life in a dazzling new production.”

Kyle D. Taylor returns as Riff Raff after starring in recent Carnegie productions of Little Shop of Horrors, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Kinky Boots. Ethan Kuchta plays Rocky after making his Carnegie debut in last summer’s Guys and Dolls.

Tommy Sanders, a current student at Point Park University, plays Brad Majors opposite recent Northern Kentucky University graduate Caroline Rakestraw as Janet Weiss. Sam Evans plays Magenta, Tommi Harsch is Columbia, and Sean Miller-Jones is Eddie and Dr. Scott; all three are alumni of Wright State University. The ensemble includes Evan Blust, Brian Cheung, Kristen Das, Claire Dillon, Ian Forsgren, and Annika Jonker.

The production is directed and choreographed by Eric Byrd who helmed the Carnegie’s hit stagings of Guys and Dolls and Rent in recent years. Steve Goers is the Music Director. Most recently at The Carnegie, Goers led music on Hello, Dolly!, Kinky Boots, and Guys and Dolls. The creative team includes Tyler Gabbard (Scenic Design), Jeff Shearer (Costume Design), Candace Leyland (Wig Design), Julie Cowger (Lighting Design), and Mia C. Teboe (Sound Design).

The Rocky Horror Show will run from June 22 through July 7 with a special midnight performance on June 28. Tickets start at $18 and may be purchased by calling 859-957-1940 or by visiting thecarnegie.com.

