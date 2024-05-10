Primary ’24: Ten candidates are vying for Covington City Commission; eight will advance to fall ballot

By Nicole Erwin
NKyTribune reporter
City commissions are more than just another tier of local government; they are the bedrock of municipal oversight and development. While the spotlight often shines brightest on statewide and federal races, local elections substantially influence constituents’ daily lives. That’s because, in these community-level contests, decisions are made about development, housing, streets, parks, and public safety—areas that directly affect our everyday experiences.
“The complexity of city government is very challenging,” said Joe Meyer, Mayor of Covington.
As the oldest and largest city in Northern Kentucky, Meyer said, that Covington is often expected to carry an outsized role in addressing regional problems. He said these are problems that Covington cannot resolve for the region and can’t afford to pay for either. “Affordable Housing is one easy example. Services for the homeless is another,” explained Meyer.
Yet, ten candidates are vying for City Commission, aiming for a larger role in tackling these issues. After the primary election, on May 21, eight candidates will advance to the ballot for the General Election in November – four of those candidates will take a seat beside Covington’s next Mayor. The top vote getter will also be deemed Mayor Pro Tem.
That’s Ron Washington’s current role. He is also the uncontested candidate for Mayor of Covington. Joe Meyer has decided not to run for re-election.
When asked about key traits for successful city commissioners, Meyer emphasized the need for “patience to learn, sustained commitment over time, and the ability to prioritize the answer to the question: ‘just what do you want to accomplish?’” All of the commission candidates were asked by the NKyTribune to highlight the top issues facing Covingtonians, and those answers are reflected in their profiles below. Both Meyer and Washington were asked to briefly reflect on the same question.
“The internal operations of city hall have been broken for a long time. A lot of work has been done to improve the internal operations (policies, procedures, processes); it needs to be continued,” said Meyer.
Meyer flagged issues like the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project having the ground work laid, but needing ongoing attention to make sure it moves forward successfully, along with the urgent requirement for a new city hall.
Washington underlined the importance of an open-door policy and a dedication to community betterment, emphasizing qualities like integrity and transparency as crucial for future commissioners. Candidates must engage with the public, understand their needs, and be ready to invest significant time, according to Washington.
In addition to ongoing initiatives like the redevelopment of the CCR/IRS site and prioritizing service delivery and problem-solving for residents, maintaining a city-wide perspective on development and services is imperative, said Meyer. An approach that ensures Covington remains poised for growth and investment, even amidst post-COVID financial challenges must also be sustained without sacrificing core services. “The candidates running for office must be willing to engage the public and have an understanding of their needs. You have to like people and be willing to give up your spare time because you will not have much as a commissioner. I have been known to show up on someone’s porch after receiving an email. I like to lay eyes on the problem,” said Washington.
Covington is one of the only cities in the Northern Kentucky region with more than enough candidates to hold a primary for City Commission – Newport, Florence, Union, and Walton City Commission candidates will be voted on during the General Election only. Residents uncertain about their upcoming primaries should reach out to their county clerk for more detailed information.
As Covington heads to the polls, Washington makes it clear that the significance of this election extends beyond the usual municipal concerns, and that voters and candidates alike should consider that the decisions made today will leave a lasting impact on future generations. “Economic development should uplift all residents, regardless of their location in the city,” said Washington.
The Northern Kentucky Tribune has asked all ten candidates to respond to a list of questions that might shed some light on their visions for this future. All of the candidates responded, except one, Maria “Cari” C. Garriga. Those candidate’s answers are presented in alphabetical order below.
Aaron Wolpert
How long have you lived in Covington, and what contributions have you made to the local community during your residency?
I moved to Covington in 2014 with my wife Jessica and her then-five-year-old daughter; we’re proud to live in a historic, diverse, and progressive city and know that we’re raising a kid in the best city in the region. In just a few years, we’ve started an urban farm share, a yoga studio, a plant and gardening store, and a nonprofit foundation that brings meditation and mindfulness to struggling kids. Every one of our businesses is rooted in community outreach, from free yoga classes throughout the city to charity drives in support of Welcome House to happy-hour yoga-and-trash-pickups on Pike Street. Through the Calm Mind Foundation, we’ve developed a curriculum approved by Kenton County Juvenile Court for a yoga and meditation-based diversion program, and I designed and installed a school garden for the 9th District Elementary School in Latonia along with the Mission Continues Veterans’ organization.
I understand how much more effective governance is when the community pitches in, and so I also serve Covington on two citizen boards. On the Devou Park Advisory Committee, I helped to design a memorial bench project, outlined a proposal for improvements to the Prisoners Lake area, and work on a subcommittee planning restoration of the bandshell and concert bowl. I’m the secretary of the Linden Grove Cemetery Board of Overseers, working with colleagues on that board to preserve and enhance this historic cultural treasure.
What sets you apart from the other candidates running for a position on the City Commission?
This city is packed with folks passionate about Covington, and our city government is at its best when it listens to residents’ ideas and figures out how to facilitate the work we can get done together. If citizens have the sense that we all can pitch in — and not just wait for the city to ‘fix things’ — Covington can continue to climb. I know how to harness that passion and how to leverage community enthusiasm for more effective and responsive city governance. Sustaining and building on cooperation between residents and city staff is where I’d start as commissioner, and I know what it’s like to work with the city on concerns as a citizen, on opportunities as a business owner, and on collaboration as a non-profit director.
And I know how to listen. I was a college professor for 15 years and filled in at Holmes High School as a substitute teacher last year. Good teaching is mostly about listening and then translating questions into workable guidance. I’ve spent this campaign asking neighbors for their visions for the city and then figuring out how to put those solutions into practice. From recent experience in Westside Covington, I understand the tension between the narrow interests of a neighborhood and the greater good in general: I’ve thought a lot about how to address local concerns while at the same time setting policy that benefits the city at large. For example, we can carve out a little green space in a neighborhood while also encouraging the development we need to ease the housing crisis that affects so many of our neighbors.
As commissioner, I’ll bring a focused, analytical persistence to city issues. I won’t let ‘well-connected’ folks dictate policy at the expense of what’s best for the majority of Covingtonians.
What top priorities do you believe Covington should address, and what strategies do you propose to tackle them?
In setting an agenda for this campaign, I’m following the lead of residents who have shared their concerns with me. So far, I’ve heard about transportation, affordable housing, and code enforcement most often.
Parking, sidewalks, bike lanes, public transportation, traffic safety. These issues come up all the time, and they’re often addressed separately. But of course, we can’t design bike lanes without taking parking into consideration, and buses don’t work if folks can’t reach stops because of crumbling sidewalks or unsafe intersections. City staff has the expertise to design solutions, but we need a comprehensive, citizen-driven approach to transportation for the city. I’m proposing a new transportation commission that would absorb the current parking authority, drawing on resident volunteers from every neighborhood. We know that parking hits differently in Mainstrasse than for Hands Pike, for example, but that’s all the more reason to develop a coordinated approach to all modes of transportation that will ensure that resources and projects are distributed fairly.
On income-aligned housing, there are no quick or easy solutions to what is a nationwide challenge. Covington already arranges a disproportionate share of regional low-income housing, but there’s still a gap between wages and attainable housing for working folks. The city will never have funds to subsidize vast housing tracts, and the resulting market distortion would trigger unintended consequences. What we do have is an impressive stock of moderate-sized homes in neighborhoods where prices are still well within reach of many families. As commissioner I’ll push for consistent efforts to incentivize renovation and redevelopment in neighborhoods like Latonia and Monte Casino, for example.
Finally, Mayor Meyer has led effective efforts to revamp code enforcement in the city, but there’s more work to do. For a long time, code enforcement here has leaned toward cooperation with folks who needed time and assistance to fix up problem properties, and that was a necessary concession. But now, there are many out-of-town landlords who own multiple properties and who have the resources to remedy issues quickly. We need protocols that allow discretion for local residents but demand compliance from those who profit from rentals. In all this, though, there are no quick solutions. Some will promise more enforcement and claim that it will pay for itself, but that’s just not realistic. Any code enforcement decision can be appealed to a citizen board — a necessary balance — and if anything, we need more staff to monitor code issues. Any candidate promising a quick and easy solution is making a disingenuous promise at best. I’m pledging the long-term, persistent attention that will produce results, not a quick fix.
Does the City Commission effectively address constituent concerns?
Thanks to the efforts of city staff, Covington residents have ready access to channels of communication on everything from solid waste management to citizen board applications — I’ve always found that city personnel respond quickly and efficiently to requests. The mayor and commissioners make efforts to listen to citizen concerns as well, often in person with residents, but the one-sided format of public comment at commission meetings discourages productive dialogue. The answer to the frustration many have voiced in this regard is more engagement, not less. As commissioner, I’d encourage more citizens to attend meetings and communicate their concerns directly. But listening to concerns isn’t enough. Though the commission has a responsibility to vet the policies that citizens advocate, too often, those concerns are dismissed without comment. If elected, I pledge to take every suggestion seriously and to take at least some small step toward addressing underlying issues. You’ll never hear a flat ‘no, we can’t do that’ from me on well-considered citizen suggestions. And I’m happy to advance resolutions for a vote even if commissioners don’t reach consensus.
How can the current process or protocol be enhanced to ensure city staff are accountable for addressing the issues raised by the City Commission?
We ask a lot of city staff — Covington is a small city with big city challenges, at least in part because a major metropolitan area sprawls out from the other side of the river. City staff has risen to any number of challenges over the past few years, often doing so while working with citizen oversight boards (like the Board of Architectural Review and Development, for example). It’s important to sustain the checks and balances that these oversight boards afford citizens, but it’s understandable that staff professionals are sometimes frustrated at what can seem like amateur second-guessing. As commissioner, I’d encourage a thorough review of every staff-oversight board interaction; it’s not the place of the Board of Commissioners to interfere, but fostering better dialogue and setting out clear expectations is crucial to respecting and leveraging the expertise that city staff brings to city government.
With that support in place, we can improve staff-commission communication. Just in the past year, I’ve counted four or five instances in which the mayor or commissioners expressed frustration with the pace or quality of staff responses to directives or requests from the board. As commissioner I promise persistent attention to important issues, not just jumping in weeks or months after staff has identified a problem. Consistent feedback will reduce miscommunication and give staff more clarity on commissioners’ expectations. I’d also encourage and empower city staff to innovate — as conditions in the city change, staff needs to have confidence that elected leadership will support shifting strategies. If commissioners establish a more responsive and involved dialogue with staff, we can more plausibly hold staff accountable for carrying out the board’s agenda.
How do you perceive the relationship between the county and the city?
Interlocking layers of governance can result in competing priorities and mis-matched objectives, and Covington’s relationship with Kenton County government is no exception. It’s not productive to view this dynamic as antagonistic, and the city has consistently sought to work cooperatively with the county. Yet county officials have sometimes made decisions that affect Covington residents without consulting city representatives, such as a recent increase in county payroll taxes that blindsided the mayors of several cities in the county and which displaces the tax burden from largely residential suburbs onto the urban core that drives economic development for the region. Quasi-governmental organizations like the Northern Kentucky Port Authority have likewise sought to bypass or supersede municipal authority.
There’s not much Covington commissioners can do to change a county political culture that comes up short on transparency and cooperation, but we can continue to model the sort of open and accessible government that citizens deserve. As commissioner, I’ll never tire of advocating for the city by reminding our suburban neighbors that Covington is the economic engine that drives prosperity in northern Kentucky. We can continue to demonstrate the success of citizen-driven government over the backroom handshake alternative. And we can mobilize voters to defend our interests — Covingtonians are also Kenton County residents, after all.
Is there anything else you want to share or discuss regarding your candidacy or vision for Covington?
We’ve all seen rapid change in Covington in recent years, much of it driven by well-conceived city policy and residents passionate about the city. But those changes mean that what worked in 2015 or 2020 won’t necessarily keep us on track in 2024. As commissioner I’ll always look to anticipate what’s next and to research how other cities have met the challenges that are coming for Covington in the short and long term. Innovative policy and nimble city government are priorities — it’s not enough for commissioners simply to keep pace with progress. Not every ordinance or policy has to hit a home run, but we can’t afford to settle only for cautious, reactive governance.
Bill Wells
How long have you lived in Covington, and what contributions have you made to the local community during your residency?
I’ve been a part of the Covington community for most of my life. I grew up on Doris Drive in Winston Park, just a block south of 43rd Street. From a young age, I was instilled with the value of helping others, which led me to pursue a career as a firefighter EMT serving both Winston Park and Taylor Mill.
After buying my first home on West 34th Street, I eventually settled in South Covington, where I became deeply involved in the local neighborhood movement. I was instrumental in establishing the neighborhood association in South Covington, aiming to foster a stronger sense of community and address local issues.
My commitment to community engagement extended further when I joined the Covington Neighborhood Collaborative after about ten years in South Covington. Over the course of 12 years, I dedicated myself to this collaborative effort, serving in leadership roles for 9 of those years. During my tenure, I worked on initiatives aimed at improving our neighborhoods and enhancing the quality of life for residents throughout Covington.
What sets you apart from the other candidates running for a position on the City Commission?
What distinguishes me from other candidates running for a position on the City Commission is my extensive experience and proven track record of effective leadership. Having previously served as a City Commissioner in Covington from 2015 to 2019, I possess the unique advantage of being able to swiftly transition back into this role with a deep understanding of municipal governance and community needs.
During my tenure as a City Commissioner, I demonstrated a commitment to conservative fiscal management and responsible budgeting. My background includes a lifetime of experience in budget oversight, fleet maintenance, and frontline emergency services as a firefighter/EMT. Notably, in my initial two years in office, our administration successfully eliminated the Tax Anticipation Note (TAN), thereby ending the practice of borrowing money to cover payroll expenses. Additionally, we established a robust “rainy day fund” to safeguard against unforeseen economic challenges.
These accomplishments underscore my ability to deliver tangible results and make sound financial decisions that prioritize the long-term stability and prosperity of Covington. My unique blend of hands-on experience and proven leadership skills positions me as the ideal candidate to continue driving positive change and fiscal responsibility within our city government.
What top priorities do you believe Covington should address, and what strategies do you propose to tackle them?
My foremost priority for Covington remains focused on enhancing public safety. During my initial two years in office, we made substantial investments in critical resources to support our first responders. This included acquiring 41 new police cars, three fire trucks, four ambulances and updating outdated snow removal equipment.
Moving forward, I propose a comprehensive approach to further strengthen public safety in Covington. This includes:
• Investing in Training and Personnel: Allocate resources towards ongoing training programs for police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel to ensure they are equipped with the latest skills and techniques for effective response and crisis management.
• Enhancing Community Policing: Implement community policing initiatives that foster positive relationships between law enforcement and residents. Encourage greater collaboration and communication to address neighborhood concerns and build trust.
• Utilizing Technology: Leverage technology to enhance public safety efforts, such as implementing smart city solutions for crime prevention, traffic management, and emergency response coordination.
• Addressing Substance Abuse and Mental Health: Develop programs and partnerships to address substance abuse and mental health challenges, providing support services and treatment options to those in need, which can alleviate strain on emergency response systems.
• Infrastructure and Equipment Upgrades: Continue to prioritize funding for essential equipment and infrastructure upgrades to ensure our first responders have the tools necessary to perform their duties safely and efficiently.
By focusing on these strategies, we can strengthen Covington’s public safety framework, promote community well-being, and ensure that our city remains a safe and secure place for all residents and visitors.
Does the City Commission effectively address constituent concerns?
Ensuring that constituent concerns are effectively addressed by the City Commission is paramount to fostering community engagement and accountability. While there is currently a public comment period of 30 minutes every two weeks, I believe in expanding our responsiveness to citizen concerns.
As a City Commissioner, I am committed to implementing a robust system where every concern brought before the commission receives a public response. This means actively listening to residents, acknowledging their feedback, and providing transparent updates or resolutions.
Beyond the formal commission meetings, I have a longstanding history of engaging with neighborhoods throughout Covington to understand and address their specific concerns. This includes attending Fiscal Court meetings and participating in SD1 meetings to stay informed about evolving policies and their potential impact on our community.
By maintaining an open line of communication and demonstrating genuine responsiveness to constituent needs, the City Commission can build stronger relationships with residents and uphold our commitment to effective governance and community service.
How can the current process or protocol be enhanced to ensure city staff are accountable for addressing the issues raised by the City Commission?
New Commission Priorities Meeting: Upon the commencement of a new commission following elections every two years, convene a public meeting where the commission meets with the city manager to establish clear priorities and goals. This ensures that city staff understand the direction set by the commission and can align their efforts accordingly.
Monthly Departmental Reports: Direct each department within the city government to create monthly reports for the city manager detailing progress, challenges, and initiatives. These reports should highlight efforts to address issues raised by the City Commission and provide transparency into departmental activities.
Regular Updates to the City Commission: Require that the city manager provides regular updates to the City Commission based on the departmental reports, outlining the status of issues raised and actions taken. This fosters accountability and keeps commissioners informed about progress on key concerns.
Utilizing OpenGov Platform: Support the reinstatement of an OpenGov platform or similar transparency tool that allows citizens to access the same data and information used by the City Commission. This promotes openness in government operations and empowers residents to stay informed about decision-making processes.
By implementing these measures, we can establish a more accountable and responsive city government that effectively addresses the priorities and concerns identified by the City Commission while promoting greater transparency and engagement with the community.
How do you perceive the relationship between the county and the city?
It could be better.
Is there anything else you want to share or discuss regarding your candidacy or vision for Covington?
First and foremost, I am deeply committed to fostering stronger partnerships between the city government and our neighborhoods. One of my priorities is to initiate a neighborhood summit, which would serve as a platform to engage residents and empower them to actively participate in shaping the future of their city. By facilitating open dialogue and collaboration, we can build a more connected and inclusive community where every voice is heard and valued.
As a retired individual, I bring with me the time, experience, and proven track record necessary to serve effectively as YOUR commissioner. My background in public service, fiscal responsibility, and community engagement equips me with the skills needed to address the challenges and opportunities facing Covington.
I am dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability, and proactive leadership within the City Commission. Together, let’s work towards building a Covington that thrives on the principles of collaboration, progress, and resident empowerment. I am eager to serve and contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of our city.
Thank you for considering my candidacy, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve as your commissioner and make a positive impact on Covington’s future. If you have any further questions or ideas, please feel free to reach out—I’m here to listen and work together for the betterment of our community.
Bradie Bowman
How long have you lived in Covington, and what contributions have you made to the local community during your residency?
I have served as an employee of the Covington Independent School District as a teacher and administrator for 22 years. After becoming an administrator in the district, I felt it was important to be a part of the community, so I made the move to Latonia 14 years ago. Through my time spent with the families of Covington, I became invested in working towards providing safe, quality housing for our residents. This led me to become part of the Housing Authority of Covington Board and later Neighborhood Investment Partners. Although I am not a Covington native, I made the choice to become a resident to be near my place of work and those whom I serve and support. I’ve been fortunate to develop lasting relationships with many families and former students, with whom I still assist when needed. Students who graduated many years ago still reach out to ask for guidance about how to enroll in career classes, find housing, or to share their accomplishments.
What sets you apart from the other candidates running for a position on the City Commission?
My experience as a teacher and school leader sets me apart from the other candidates. I have an advanced degree in instructional leadership and have attended countless leadership trainings through the years, including The National Institute for Urban Leaders at Harvard University. I have experience creating programs and policies and leading committees to facilitate the change process. I also have extensive experience working to develop staff capacity and skills using coaching and growth models.
I feel that the amount of time I have spent with individual residents through the years also sets me apart from the other candidates. Homelessness, deteriorated living conditions, unethical rental practices, and exposure to violence at home and within the community are just a few of the adverse conditions our neighbors face daily. My understanding of the change that needs to happen, combined with my leadership abilities, make me a uniquely qualified candidate for the Covington City Commission.
What top priorities do you believe Covington should address, and what strategies do you propose to tackle them?
Affordable Housing is the first priority; the term affordable housing generally refers to units for people who receive public assistance; however, I am also including “workforce housing” into this category. This term relates to those who make too much to qualify for assistance but are still unable to pay the cost of local housing. Yes, we have new developments all over the city, but many jobs that will be created at those developments are within the service industry.
Due to the excessive cost of rent in Covington, it is difficult for those working in hospitality or service to afford to live within the city. It is also difficult for many of our city government and school employees to afford rent and nearly impossible for them to become homeowners in Covington. Using the Community Development Block Grant funds to develop city-owned housing sites is one option to address the problem.
Another would be to develop an inclusionary zoning policy requiring developers to incorporate a specific amount of affordable housing into new construction and rehab development projects. Homeownership programs driven by the city are another step in the right direction. Taking city-owned vacant properties and selling them at minimal cost to low-mid-income residents who have secured a loan for rehabilitation would not only address the safety concerns related to vacant homes but also foster a sense of community that comes with owner-occupied residences.
Crime prevention and reduction is my second priority. In order to make a truly lasting change within a community, we must take a united approach. The city should take the lead in creating a consortium that includes representatives from law enforcement, health, and social service agencies, community groups, juvenile and adult justice programs, public and private schools, and leaders working independently within the community to address the public concerns over safety and crime prevention. We have many amazing organizations within the community working towards this goal, but until the groups come together to work towards a common mission, we will have minimal impact.
Increasing career and educational opportunities if the third priority of my campaign. Continuing to develop partnerships with local trade organizations is a start. Providing co-op opportunities to local high school and college students within the city government would allow us to grow the talent that exists within our city. We also need to assist in promoting services offered through the Life Learning Center and the Kentucky Career Center. Many people have heard of both but are unsure of what services are offered and are hesitant to reach out for information.
Does the City Commission effectively address constituent concerns?
The current commission does attempt to address constituent concerns when brought to them directly; however, there are those within our community who do not feel that they’ve been heard. Many feel that their neighborhoods have been ignored while the focus of the commission and city has been on the area north of 12th Street. Providing the opportunity for more informal forums within the individual neighborhoods would foster better communication among the residents and the commission and would develop the trust of local leadership that our residents need to feel.
How can the current process or protocol be enhanced to ensure city staff are accountable for addressing the issues raised by the City Commission?
This is an area that I feel needs to be addressed immediately. There is no formal protocol for employee evaluation and growth within the city government. Developing the protocol would take minimal time and would provide an objective way to hold employees accountable while recognizing those who stand out so that they can be groomed for future advancement opportunities.
Having no formal evaluation system is reckless and can create a negative work environment while opening the city up to time and money spent on legal battles. Work environments become toxic when staff see others doing the minimum yet making the same/more pay than those who go above and beyond expectations. It also becomes demoralizing when some staff are held accountable and others are not. The worst part of the lack of a formal system is the fact that it opens the city up to legal issues by not having documentation of poor work performance over time.
How do you perceive the relationship between the county and the city?
The city and county relationship could stand to be improved. Covington shoulders the responsibility of facilitating the Housing Choice Vouchers program, houses all homeless shelters in the county, and also provides the majority of affordable housing (publicly subsidized) within the county. While we do have some positive relationships, it seems that the rest of the county relies on our city to take care of the tough social issues for them.
Is there anything else you want to share or discuss regarding your candidacy or vision for Covington?
While I often mention youth and families in my messages, I do so because they are the inspiration for my campaign, but the ideas that drive my campaign would benefit everyone who works or lives in Covington. All Covington residents deserve affordable housing, crime prevention and reduction and access to career and educational opportunities.
Devin Croner
How long have you lived in Covington, and what contributions have you made to the local community during your residency?
My family moved into our home off Hands Pike in 2015 and have loved it and the community since, including the city proper. We have delivered backpacks and school supplies to Covington schools, brought meals to our local Hands Pike Fire station on several occasions, and my wife and kids have done a few service projects to help clean up a few different parks, including putting out new mulch. We also love to shop locally whenever we can. My wife and I love going to The Roost; I have written offers while eating in several local restaurants, and I love breakfast at Anchor Grill. But my biggest area of work has been helping over 100 residents buy homes in Covington, which, of course, means new families, jobs for the lenders, inspectors, appraisers, flippers, city workers issuing permits, and more. I am proud to have helped so many families make our community home, more than any other single area I have worked in around Northern Kentucky.
What sets you apart from the other candidates running for a position on the City Commission?
I’m not a seasoned politician, so I don’t really care about how they work. I want to solve problems not worry about who is backing who for what. I would have a different perspective on things and would only be concerned about how it affects our businesses and citizens. I think I could work well with Mayor-elect Washington to help right the ship for our city.
What top priorities do you believe Covington should address, and what strategies do you propose to tackle them?
Getting back to a workable budget, isn’t going to be fun or easy, and with that, being more transparent and accountable for how and where money is spent.
Working to simplify and promote the process of homeownership for citizens and doing everything we can to make Covington more attractive for people to want to live, work, and play in.
Building, renewing, and fortifying strategic partnerships with community groups, non-profits, and businesses to bring new resources and solutions to our city to address needs… food for kids when they aren’t in school, supplies for low-income families, utility and rental assistance, tutoring, and mentorship programs, city beatification… these are projects that COULD be dealt with mostly without city resources and minimal oversight if the right partnerships are established, promoted, and nurtured. I know things like this are possible from my over 15 years of pastoring and working with communities to address situations just like these.
Does the City Commission effectively address constituent concerns?
If I felt that way, I’d just back the commissioners who are running again. But I don’t have high trust for multi-term politicians on any level.
How can the current process or protocol be enhanced to ensure city staff are accountable for addressing the issues raised by the City Commission?
The City Manager’s report should be published weekly. When he gives his report at meetings, people should be better able to hear him. There should be more time for public questions and comments, including from the City Manager. “Office hours” need to be better published for officials, staff, and elected. I believe in transparency. I would love to have the city budget published for all to see. There is no reason citizens shouldn’t know what things cost and how their money is spent, or where income truly comes from.
How do you perceive the relationship between the county and the city?
It’s a balancing act, for sure. I don’t believe it is bad, but there are areas to work on, specifically in terms of the homeless population and how we deal with the flow of drugs. This is not a problem that the city or county can solve alone. It’s a regional issue that involves all of NKY and our friends across the river as well. Dialogue needs to be had more frequently, more openly, and with more urgency.
Is there anything else you want to share or discuss regarding your candidacy or vision for Covington?
To find out a little more about me, feel free to visit www.kronerforcovington.com.
James Toebbe
How long have you lived in Covington, and what contributions have you made to the local community during your residency?
I have lived in Covington my entire life except when I was on active duty. Growing up and continuing to live in Latonia, I’ve developed a deep love for our community that I don’t think I could find anywhere else. Once I was discharged from my 2012 deployment to Afghanistan, I became involved with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and really pushed for community involvement as a way to continue to serve as veterans.
While serving as the Commander at the Latonia VFW, I implemented their annual truck or treat event for neighborhood children, organized and participated in their Annual Kids Fishing Derby, and served on the committee to construct the Covington Vietnam Fallen Memorial. I was also the Commander when the COVID lockdowns bega, where we ensured our elderly members had any food or supplies that would be needed, as well as collected and donated over 500 face masks to the Cincinnati and Ft Thomas VA facilities.
I have also advocated keeping Charitable Gaming money as local as possible. Our contributions have supported projects such as the Latonia Little Library construction, the Holmes JROTC program, as well as ensuring children in need had a fulfilling Christmas through partnerships with Latonia Elementary.
I encourage anyone to just take a look at my personal Facebook page and see all of the work the VFW and myself have done over the years.
What sets you apart from the other candidates running for a position on the City Commission?
I believe my understanding of Covington sets me apart from other candidates. As one of the only lifelong residents running – I was raised in a single-parent, low-income household. I share similarities with many in our community and understand the struggles and concerns of many residents.
After serving my country, I had to transition back to civilian life, starting from the ground up as a temporary employee. I ended up staying at that company for ten years and moved to my current employer where I have worked my way up to an Account Manager, managing one of the largest accounts along with a dedicated team. My background is in data analysis, with over 20 years’ experience, beginning in the military, where I served as a cryptologist.
My leadership roles within the military and veterans’ organizations have taught me the value of dedication and collaboration. While serving as a leader in veterans’ organizations, leading over 20,000 Kentucky members, I’ve worked with every level of government, advocating for policies that benefit the veteran community. I am committed at leveraging these connections to drive positive change within our city as well.
What top priorities do you believe Covington should address, and what strategies do you propose to tackle them?
The top priority for any candidate should be ensuring the budget deficit is handled. The finances of the city are a big concern, and we all need to make sure that essential staff like our Fire Department and Police Department are not impacted. I believe the city should handle the deficit no different than any regular citizen should by halting all non-revenue generating expenses that impact the General Fund or improvements that are not absolutely necessary until the deficit is handled.
In addition to the deficit, other hot topics that I hear about while meeting with residents are the inconsistencies with Code Enforcement between South Covington and the rest of the city. From talking with residents, it appears that Code Enforcement is stricter in South Covington, and issues are being brought up that are ignored in other neighborhoods. Recently, I spoke with a Latonia resident who was confused why their neighbors are never cited for tall grass when people in South Covington are. I want to ensure that we continue the proactive approach of Code Enforcement but be consistent throughout the entire city.
Affordable housing is also a priority of mine. Many residents experienced significant increases to their property evaluations post pandemic that sent tax rates skyrocketing impacting our most vulnerable residents such as senior citizens as well as low-income families. The city needs to offer tax incentives to make sure that some housing development remains affordable, especially with the abandoned properties scattered throughout Covington.
Does the City Commission effectively address constituent concerns?
This is a good question, and I think the answer would vary among many residents. I know that any issue I have ever raised with the city has always been addressed – but I also know where to direct them. As a leader, I’ve gained insight into community issues by being out in the neighborhoods and talking with others. Residents do not always know the proper way to address concerns or to where. I think this can be addressed by having our mayor and commissioners out in the communities more, interacting with the residents to see what issues they are facing and identifying trends. Since I’ve been campaigning and knocking on residents’ doors, the biggest issues I have encountered concern abandoned properties, as well as inconsistencies in code enforcement, and many do not know where to direct these concerns.
I remember a few years back, the mayor hosted town hall meetings throughout the different neighborhoods that residents could attend to ask questions and voice their concerns. I feel like these meetings need to continue at least annually throughout different neighborhoods, with both the mayor and commissioners present to hear directly from the residents. This is especially true for senior citizens, who may not know where to go online to find information but have shown that they can attend these town hall meetings.
How can the current process or protocol be enhanced to ensure city staff are accountable for addressing the issues raised by the City Commission?
Having never served on the commission, it is tough to really understand what the current challenges are. In general, a way to make sure that city staff remain accountable for addressing issues is by establishing clear communication channels between the commission and city staff and ensuring issues are properly documented and understood by everyone.
Roles of the city staff need to be clearly defined to ensure that everyone fully understands their duties and obligations in addressing every issue that is raised. The city needs to keep transparent reporting mechanisms where staff can regularly provide updates on addressing the issues. This could include periodic reports on status updates or computer-based platforms where progress can be tracked.
With everything, we need to make certain the city staff responds to every issue in a timely manner. This includes acknowledgment of receipt of the issue as well as an assessment of a plan of action to guarantee the issue is addressed properly.
How do you perceive the relationship between the county and the city?
I am not aware of any issues but I feel that leaders should always strive to strengthen relationships. I work as an account manager and know first-hand how relationship building is necessary for success. I have upcoming meetings with county leaders to discuss this exact topic and listen to their feedback as to how the city can be more proactive in conversations to ensure the success of both our city and county.
It would be beneficial if the Fiscal Court meetings did not conflict with the City Commission meetings so we could attend both.
Is there anything else you want to share or discuss regarding your candidacy or vision for Covington?
I just want to say that I am extremely grateful to be in the position that I am in today. I give full credit for my success throughout life to my father and grandparents for their amazing jobs raising me. I am extremely blessed to still have such a great support system from them, as well as the many friends that I consider family throughout this city and state. Everything I have volunteered for in my entire life, I have given 100% of my attention and strive to handle everything with full transparency and collaborative discussions to guarantee all concerns are addressed. I am never afraid to admit when I make a wrong decision and use those experiences to assist in my decision-making in the future. I have nothing to personally gain by running for office, and I am truly doing this to better my community.
Morgan Davenport
How long have you lived in Covington, and what contributions have you made to the local community during your residency?
I first moved to Covington at age 18 to attend NKU full-time. NKU was the only school I was interested in because of how excited I was to live in the Cov.
Covington has been cool for a very long time. Specifically, I’ve lived in Austinburg, Mainstrasse, Central Business District, and Historic Licking Riverside. I am grateful to have had exceptional opportunities as a student to work with the university president to increase safety and mobility for a widely commuter campus.
What sets you apart from the other candidates running for a position on the City Commission?
At the primary phase, we have myriad experiences and goals from our Commissioner Candidates. We have folks who are the hardest workers in their circles. I am the only candidate to have listed their spare bedroom on a short-term rental app in 2019 to buy cans of paint for my first house. I am proud to have had this and other experiences that are so relevant to other Covingtonians making life work in current times.
What top priorities do you believe Covington should address, and what strategies do you propose to tackle them?
It’s time to shed the motives and tactics that have often been perceived as bullish from our outgoing administration.
Does the City Commission effectively address constituent concerns?
Our opportunities for feedback have been significantly reduced. The current systems in place have been made ineffective. Hearing from constituents had been made into an issue that will be resolved on Day 1. We have decisions that the current Mayor knowingly admits to wanting to enact in spite of how the residents feel about them.
How can the current process or protocol be enhanced to ensure city staff are accountable for addressing the issues raised by the City Commission?
Rules and professional conduct should always work to reduce the barrier for the public to contribute input.
How do you perceive the relationship between the county and the city?
We are overdue for updating systems between the agencies that collaborate. The discourse and disagreements at the top levels are lower-case p “politics.” But the people receiving your dispatch calls and responding to serve you are the views and changes we will fortify. Facts not feelings should be used to make sure every player is adequately supported.
Is there anything else you want to share or discuss regarding your candidacy or vision for Covington?
Run for something now! Please let me know if I can help you find applications, deadlines, etc.
Shannon Smith
How long have you lived in Covington, and what contributions have you made to the local community during your residency?
I am a Covington resident of nearly 15 years. I have supported the Community through my service as a Commissioner for the past 5.5 years and through my private volunteer work. I have sat on various boards throughout the years with organizations like Meet NKY’s regional tourism board, Latonia Uptown, Victorian at Riverside, and Renaissance Covington (RCOV). While with RCOV, I was the chair of the Economic Vitality Committee, created and organized Covington’s first free Urban Obstacle Course, was the legal behind bringing the first Free WIFI to the Central Business District, and our RCOV team won the National Great American Main Street Award for our work. During the Pandemic, my Law Firm helped finance numerous Covington business owners’ legal needs and provided weekly updates on grant opportunities.
I, and often my teammates at my businesses, frequently volunteer, donate and/or partner with various nonprofits like Be Concerned, the Ion Center for Violence Prevention, Children’s Law Center, and the Chip Terry Foundation where my Firm provided Free Wills for first responders and supported various fundraisers. Most recently I worked in the Eastside with Habitat for Humanity to assist in home repair and yard work.
Aside from my private contributions, since my service as a Commissioner began nearly six years ago Covington has seen unparalleled economic growth, community engagement, and incredible national recognition for the overall progress and standing of our city. A few of my favorite moments I championed as a Commissioner was extending Free Wifi to our entire City during the Pandemic which also resulted in hundreds of free laptops for those needing them. Free WiFi was a vital resource during this time for school aged children needing to attend class remotely, workers needing to work remote, and those needing the support of telemedicine. I enjoyed pushing for Covington’s first Dog Park in the City and we will soon see our second at Austinburg Park where my personal favorite memory occurred. I pursued a partnership with FC Cincinnati where they donated a free mini soccer pitch at that park for the public to enjoy and where the City provides periodic programming.
What sets you apart from the other candidates running for a position on the City Commission?
Experience, Established Relationships, Entrepreneurship.
As a Commissioner for nearly six years, I understand how the City operates and will not have a learning curve in continuing city Business. With experience, comes the institutional knowledge to understand the history behind ordinances, obstacles, or opportunities and where to go or who to work with when determining how to decipher, address, or capitalize on each.
Since my service began I have developed meaningful local, regional, state, and national relationships with various leaders, employees, stakeholders, businesses etc each of which are vital partners in the City’s continued success. It is also vital that I have great working relationships with the employees within the City of Covington, county and state leaders, and our Mayor Pro Tem.
That aside, I would like to share one of my proudest moments was when multiple city government employees, various leaders, business owners, and stakeholders approached me asking me to run again because they all know I deeply care about the community, each of them, and that I have the experience and capability to continue serving in an impactful way.
Lastly, as an entrepreneur, I understand that we need to run this City as a business in order to succeed while keeping a constant eye toward customer service for every Citizen. Knowing how to manage budgets, plan, be innovative, and manage a team are all crucial characteristics for sitting as a city Commissioner. I am also a business law attorney. As an attorney, I bring with me the skillset to advocate and negotiate effectively on behalf of the City and read every contract from that lens.
What top priorities do you believe Covington should address, and what strategies do you propose to tackle them?
My campaign and my service will continue to center on the needs of our City and Citizens which are ever evolving. As of now, the needs in no particular order revolve around addressing the budget shortfall which many Cities are facing due to unprecedented circumstances deriving from the Pandemic, plan for activities and development of our youth as well as our Seniors, assuring the Covington Central Riverfront continues to be developed in the best interest of all our City, continue to work on improving communication and inclusion across all neighborhoods whether they are south or north of 12th, address infrastructure concerns, continue supporting our local businesses, and address concerns around affordable housing.
Working to resolve the above issues comes down to the ability of the Board to first have the skillset to solve for them and second the ability to collaborate with one another, staff, and community partners to address them. We need a board that sees the big picture, that works together, that communicates effectively, that puts personal agendas aside and decides based upon whats best for the City.
Does the City Commission effectively address constituent concerns?
I believe the City is responsive in addressing concerns, but we can always be better. I am proud of how our City not only works to address concerns but proactively hosts forums to identify them or related opportunities. We have hosted forums on Parks and Rec goals, the Brent Spence Companion Bridge, Short Term Rental Hearings, Public Transportation Concerns, and the Development of the Covington Central Riverfront just to name a few. I also listen during each Public Comment and note concerns and often reach out to understand them further or follow up on emails I receive each day to work through feedback with Citizens. We will never be as effective as I would like, but I am always listening, learning, and working to make this City better for all.
How can the current process or protocol be enhanced to ensure city staff are accountable for addressing the issues raised by the City Commission?
Our Commission works through our City Manager on issues raised. We recently added a City Manager’s Report to get updates on identified Commission issues. We, as Commissioners, can also address lingering concerns during our Discussion near the end of meetings and offer deadlines on responses depending on the matter.
How do you perceive the relationship between the county and the city?
When I first ran for Office, the relationship appeared to be strained and I personally was frustrated with some County Services. As one example, while first running for Office I publicly voiced difficulties with PDS. Covington is incredibly unique with our historic building stock, so the treatment of some of our properties under the Code created tension, confusion, time, and money.
I had concerns beyond the treatment of our historic properties but since sharing them with County leaders, a new PDS executive director, Sharmili Reddy, was hired and a concerted effort was made to improve communications and lessen issues. I have been impressed with her responsiveness and proactive measures to reach out to local business owners, developers, and city leaders to make services better. They could not have made a better hire.
There is always room for improvement, but I believe a solid working relationship with the county and the ability to articulate concerns and collaborate to make those improvements is the proper path. I am fortunate to have a good relationship with the county as I was named to the Regional Tourism Board by the Kenton County Fiscal Court and collaborated with another official to have the opportunity for Covington to pursue a free mini soccer pitch sponsored by FC Cincinnati.
I strongly desire to continue a great working relationship with the County while remaining committed to putting our City’s needs first and maintaining our unique identity.
Is there anything additional you would like to share or discuss regarding your candidacy or vision for Covington?
The decision to run for Office is one I have never taken lightly and never will. I had moments recently to observe those benefiting from my efforts and although I am proud of them, I recognize I can and could do more. I am uniquely positioned in my experience, skillset, and relationships to continue making this City better. I have work left to do and there is not another better suited to occupy a seat on our Board of Commissioners.
Tim Acri
How long have you lived in Covington, and what contributions have you made to the local community during your residency?
I moved to Northern Kentucky in 1994 and purchased my home in Old Seminary Square in Covington in 1997, where I currently reside with my wife, Kara. In the late 1990s, I worked with a group of neighborhood residents to acquire and rehabilitate six homes in Seminary Square, which are now fully restored and occupied. Throughout the many years I’ve lived in Covington, I’ve participated in numerous events as a volunteer, including annually with the Great American Cleanup, the Household Hazardous Waste collection days, the Ohio River Sweep cleanup events, various neighborhood groups and church events and festivals, and many other community outreach activities. I was appointed as a Devou Park Advisory Committee member by Mayor Joe Meyer in 2023, and have served as the Executive Director of the Covington Street Hockey League since 2019.
What sets you apart from the other candidates running for a position on the City Commission?
I have more than 30 years of business experience in the environmental construction industry, with more than 20 years of experience serving in executive roles, including President, COO, Senior Vice President, and Vice President at various national and local environmental companies. I’ve spent most of my professional career working closely with private businesses, local communities, labor unions, and local, state, and federal officials on both small- and large-scale environmental remediation, demolition and redevelopment projects around the country. From permitting, financing and grant funding, to zoning, contract negotiations and procedural approvals, I’ve formed strong relationships with and brought interested parties together to solve the toughest development challenges and move the needle forward to a successful outcome.
I attribute my professional success to the skills and experience I gained while serving in the United States Navy, where I was a damage controlman (firefighter), a steelworker, and then promoted to a Lieutenant in the Civil Engineer Corps (Navy Seabees). In these various professional roles, I’ve gained extensive state and federal construction and redevelopment grant experience; have been involved in numerous contract negotiations for large-scale multi-million dollar construction projects; and am well-versed in bringing large-scale projects (demolition, remediation, site development, emergency response and other environmental construction projects) to fruition. These specific skills will serve me well on City Commission as I work to advocate for and improve our community for our residents.
And through my service with DPAC and other local community organizations, I’ve gained significant insights into and have a pulse on the desires and needs of the community when it comes to our parks, public safety, economic development, and recreational opportunities for our youngest residents – all of which are key focus points in my campaign.
What top priorities do you believe Covington should address, and what strategies do you propose to tackle them?
There are many important issues facing us here in Covington, and I am open to listening, learning about, and discussing each of them with each of the citizens of Covington. I have a number of local passions including small businesses, parks and recreation, redevelopment and growth of our amazing City and public safety, just to name a few. Small businesses are the backbone of Covington, and we are truly fortunate to have such an amazing and eclectic variety of local business owners and entrepreneurs right here in Covington. I am keenly interested in supporting, promoting, and keeping our small businesses in Covington by looking for creative ways to help incentivize and retain them to continue to do business in our community while promoting their growth and expansion. I will also do all I can to attract and locate other small businesses in Covington so our community has everything we need to thrive.
Our parks, green spaces, and open spaces are the real gems of our City, and we need to restore, protect, and preserve these important areas while creating more opportunities for recreation and public enjoyment of these public spaces. I currently serve on the Devou Parks Advisory Council (DPAC) and the plan for Devou Park is amazing. I want to ensure this park and all of its amenities carry over to other parks within the City.
I am also a huge fan of youth sporting programs and I truly believe that each and every child should be given the opportunity to play any sport they desire, no matter where they live within our community, what their annual household income may be, or what ethnic background they come from. I want to work with our Parks and Rec Department and other community business owners and community members to create more youth leagues and sporting programs for our youngest residents of Covington.
Covington should be a place that everyone wants to live, work, dine, shop, play and enjoy. Responsible development and growth in our urban core is the key to the future of Covington. We have an incredible opportunity to reshape the former IRS property into something that truly benefits all our residents and our business community. We have watched the City of Cincinnati grow along the Ohio River Corridor for the past 15 years from the southern banks of the river and it is time for Covington to do the same thing. A carefully planned new development with input from a broad reach of stakeholders in our community will return a large vacant property to a productive and prosperous reuse with elements that will benefit everyone in our City.
Community safety goes a lot deeper than just the crime, violence and public health issues our local police, firefighters and EMTs respond to and address on a daily basis. Although this is very important, there are other elements that I want to address if elected to office. Street lighting, stop signs, sidewalks, basic traffic control on side streets and other items are all key to public safety. Vacant and abandoned buildings that present health and safety hazards to our residents and children need to be addressed quickly. Older infrastructure in need of improvement all has an impact on the overall viability of Covington and it needs to be dealt with now. There are a number of State and Federal funding sources/programs that could benefit our City and I would like to work with our residents and local leaders to bring more and a much larger share of these resources, incentives and programs to our City.
Does the City Commission effectively address constituent concerns?
I watched my father serve as a Commissioner and Mayor of the town where I grew up and always admired what he did for my hometown – and I aspire to do exactly the same thing for the City of Covington. I’ve seen first-hand the effort and time it takes to serve in this role for the community, and I fully-understand what this role entails. I’ve lived in Covington for nearly 30 years and have witnessed both extensive and positive changes here in our City over that time. We have strong leadership in place currently with our City Staff across multiple divisions, and our current Commission has done well in representing our residents. My goal as a Commissioner is to continue the progress and momentum that current and previous elected officials and City Staff have already put in motion, while continuing to be accountable to and working for our residents on the issues and concerns brought before us. And I’m ready to introduce new ideas and fresh perspectives – cultivated from talking with and listening to our residents – that will continue to help Covington grow and prosper.
How can the current process or protocol be enhanced to ensure city staff are accountable for addressing the issues raised by the City Commission?
If there are internal issues preventing proactive interactions between City Staff leadership and elected Commissioners, then I will work to bridge that gap. While these issues can sometimes be complex, it is ultimately my responsibility as a Commissioner to hold the City Manager accountable for directing City Staff. I am committed to accountability at all levels, and as a Commissioner, I will establish scheduled weekly office hours in City Hall where I will be available to meet and work with both residents and City Staff on important issues and concerns.
How do you perceive the relationship between the county and city?
As with any professional relationship, there is always room for improvement. One of my key strengths, both in business and personally, is bringing multiple parties together for tough, but productive discussions. I’m not afraid to have hard conversations. The relationship between Covington and Kenton County needs to be improved. As a Commissioner, I’m committed to finding opportunities to leverage a better working relationship with the County’s elected officials.
Is there anything additional you would like to share or discuss regarding your candidacy or vision for Covington?
In the role he treasures most of all, Tim is a loving husband and a very proud Dad to his three children Marisol (24), Trajan (22) and Ryley (21). Tim truly looks forward to sharing his ideas for the community and meeting everyone out on the campaign trail as he works to earn your trust and vote during the May 21st Kentucky Primary.
Tim Downing
How long have you lived in Covington, and what contributions have you made to the local community during your residency?
I have lived in Covington most of my life, nearly 30 years. As a child growing up across from Holmes, attending church in Latonia, living in Monte Casino during college and now South Covington has been my home for over a decade. During that time I’ve been a part of countless community clean-ups, youth church events, and everything from bake sales to volunteering to teach math at the Grateful Life for those trying to get their GED.
I’ve had the honor of serving on the Covington City Commission for the past 8 years, where I’ve introduced or supported legislation to help further these kinds of efforts in our community – the Neighborhood Grant program that allows communities to apply for city funds to beautify their corner of the city, small business façade grant program to help the businesses in our community, fully staffed police, fire and code enforcement and developing new and unique ways to attract strong talent to our community for the safety of our residents, first time home buyer incentive programs to help bridge the gap and increase home ownership in our area, enhanced technology for code enforcement and street repair enabling us to address resident concerns faster – I’m proud to say that the list is extensive, but the work isn’t done yet. I look forward to continuing as a champion for our residents in the next election.
What sets you apart from the other candidates running for a position on the City Commission?
I have a successful career in the private sector – that combined with my prior experience on the commission, I have learned creative problem-solving solutions to address complex problems. I am one of the few commission candidates with experience in budgeting, finance, and employee management, and I want to continue to bring my business expertise to the Covington Commission and ensure our government runs effectively and efficiently. On the personal front, I’ve lived in 4 different neighborhoods during my 30 years here. I know the challenges parents face in Latonia when they want to let their kids ride bikes but see commuters rolling through stop signs in their neighborhood. I know what it’s like living in Monte Casino and having the TANK bus speeding down the street. I know what it’s like living in South Covington seeing the poor drainage in the subdivision creating numerous potholes. It’s why I run for office, to continue working against these and the other issues that impact the lives of our residents every day.
What top priorities do you believe Covington should address, and what strategies do you propose to tackle them?
I believe that at its core, Covington’s biggest opportunities are centered around improving our economy. We need to create a business climate that will encourage both small and large companies alike to put down roots in our community and provide our citizens with a place to work. This will revitalize our community and lower taxes for our residents. But, in order to do this, we must maintain our focus and not allow temporary obstacles to distract us from our vision. Covington needs to focus on the fundamentals throughout our great city. Show our residents and the business community at large that we can get the basics right, the services every city should provide: Safe streets, Fire protection and meet our basic infrastructure needs.
Does the City Commission effectively address constituent concerns?
Our city is growing, changing and is a melting pot of different interests, ideas and opportunities. If this question was asked of 50 different residents, there would likely be an array of different responses. The question I prefer to ask is whether the City is incrementally improving and adapting to address the concerns of our residents. To that question I’d say, yes. When I was first elected, we put a much stronger emphasis on outward communication with the city, hiring a Communications Director and later expanding staff to better communicate with our residents. Later, we developed a regular cadence of staff and elected officials going to neighborhood meetings, visiting and working with local businesses to ensure we’re meeting the day to day needs of the residents. For larger projects we set up broader citizen led groups and round tables to incorporate resident input into things like the IRS, Brent Spence Bridge, parks and recreation engagement and City Hall.
How can the current process or protocol be enhanced to ensure city staff are accountable for addressing the issues raised by the City Commission?
Setting clear goals for staff and developing transparent priority orders helps ensure expectations are met. Our Covington City Staff have a challenging role to play in helping juggle the priorities set forth, as it’s a combination of both short and long term goals while balancing the important and the urgent. By creating clear prioritization approved by the commission, it helps set a clear path forward.
How do you perceive the relationship between the county and the city?
Many of the projects within our city are done in collaboration with a variety of other government agencies, the county is no different. We all have the same primary goal – helping provide the best service to our constituents.
Is there anything else you want to share or discuss regarding your candidacy or vision for Covington?
I have had the pleasure of serving on the commission during these past 4 terms when our city has experienced a flurry of positive change – but there is still work to be done. This is why I am seeking your vote for re-election on the Covington City Commission. Why do I deserve your vote? I come to the table with ideas, not talking points. In my time on the commission, I have personally spearheaded initiatives to help drive common sense change within our city. Among them:
• Multi-year budgets for better forecasting. If the commission and the residents are aware of
larger expenditures down the road, we can better plan for them. This was the first request I
made as an incoming commissioner.
• Neighborhood Improvement Initiative. Each neighborhood has its own unique needs, and at times larger city issues can overlook these needs. That does not make them any less important. This fund allows individual neighborhoods to use a portion of the tax dollars collected to directly impact their community in the way that they see fit.
• Development of the Vacant Property program. When I was first elected, the city had no formal list of vacant properties it owned and no written procedure to follow for disposal. There were 150+ properties, some of which had been on our books for more than a decade requiring city maintenance and care.