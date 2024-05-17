Staff report

Alex Palou, two-time IndyCar champion, was on hand to unveil No. 10s livery for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 at a special event at CVG last week.

DHL Express and Chip Ganassi Racing will leverage the Indianapolis 500 and June races to showcase the new Pride car livery.

The livery showcases a memorable DHL Pride rainbow logo, carries a message of diversity, equity, and inclusion, helping to promote a sense of belonging inside and outside the workplace.

The event was attended by local leaders and Darryl Wettlaufer, CVG Hub General Manager, DHL Express and Walt Niemcow, VP of Operations, DHL Express.

DHL is a leading global brand in the logistics industry. DHL divisions offer a portfolio and logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. It has 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide and enables global sustainable trade flows. It is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group.