Two NKY students — from Highlands, Beechwood — among U.S. Presidential Scholars ’24; only 5 in state

Staff report

Two NKY students are among five Kentucky students of the 161 high school seniors named to the U.S. Presidential Scholars class of 2024 for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars makes their selections annually based on academic success, excellence in the arts and in technical education, through essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represents the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of two students from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

The Kentucky students are:

• Owen Matthew Borden, Highlands High School (Fort Thomas Independent).

• Jennifer Mi Nguyen, The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University.

• Joshua Zyzak, Beechwood High School (Beechwood Independent).

• Chase R. Phillips, duPont Manual High School (Jefferson County).

• Sarah Elise Cauley, Murray High School (Murray Independent).

“We at the Kentucky Department of Education thank the teachers and families who support and encourage these students every day and congratulate Owen, Jennifer, Joshua, Chase and Sarah on being chosen for such a prestigious honor,” said Kentucky Interim Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney.

“Being named as a U.S. Presidential Scholar is one of the highest honors a high school student can attain. We are proud of them and know they are on the path toward a successful and fulfilling future.”

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,200 of the nation’s top-performing students.

The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary, and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2024 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.