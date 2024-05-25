State to provide food for 450,000 school-age children during the summer months

As the school year draws to a close, Gov. Andy Beshear that Kentucky has been approved to provide food to approximately 450,000 school-age children who are eligible for a one-time, federally funded benefit of $120 for the summer period to purchase food.

The Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (SEBT) program will automatically enroll students ages 6 to 18 who currently receive benefits through programs offered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program or Kinship Care. Of the 450,000 students, approximately 80% will automatically be enrolled in the program and can expect $120 to be issued by June 30.

“Team Kentucky believes we have a moral duty to make sure no child goes hungry, and this program helps meet the goal by filling the meal gap while schools are closed for summer break,” said Gov. Beshear. “I am proud of this step we are taking to strengthen the health of our youngest citizens.”

Students not automatically enrolled but who attended schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program with household incomes at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level may qualify. Kentuckians who believe they should qualify but have not received the $120 issuance by June 30, have from June 25 through Aug. 15 to apply at kysebt.ky.gov. Parents and guardians can also call 855-306-8959 or visit a local Department for Community Based Services office for assistance.

“Food is a basic need,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander. “Supporting children, families, communities and grocers is the right thing to do. I want to thank all those who join us in lifting up our children and families to be stronger and healthier. Thank you for embodying the spirit of Team Kentucky.”

Kentuckians who are facing hunger are encouraged to visit kynect.ky.gov/resources to find nearby food assistance sites or call the United Way helpline by dialing 211.

This action furthers the administration’s commitment to solving hunger in the Commonwealth.

At the height of the pandemic, the administration used funding to eliminate a waitlist for about 7,000 meals. In total, more than 5 million meals for seniors were delivered. This year, the Governor included $10 million in his budget, in each fiscal year, to continue providing this nutritious food and to make sure the commonwealth never has a waitlist.

Kentucky is also leading the agritech industry, which will help fight hunger in the long-term. Companies like Bosch Berries in Pulaski County, 80 Acres Farms in Florence, AppleAtcha in Inez and Kentucky Fresh Harvest in Stanford are helping Kentucky lead into the future with innovative food technologies.

This past session the Governor also fought to stop a bill that aimed to strip tens of thousands of Kentuckians of their SNAP benefits. More than 580,000 Kentuckians rely on this program, and two-thirds of participants are families with children.

“My faith teaches me that food is lifegiving and meant to be shared,” Gov. Beshear added. “From the miracle of fishes and loaves to the Last Supper, we are called to feed and care for each other.”