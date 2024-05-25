Kentucky National Guard Memorial to hold ceremony adding five new names on Monday

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Five names will be added to the Kentucky National Guard Memorial during the Guard’s annual Memorial Day observance Monday at 10 a.m. at the Memorial located at the entrance of the Boone National Guard Center.

The five Kentucky National Guard men and women all died in the line of duty, bringing the total number of names on the Memorial to 296 soldiers and airmen since 1912. Of the new names being added, one died in 1945 during World War II, one died in 2019 of a service-connected illness, two in 2021 while serving on active service in Kentucky, and one in 2022 during federal service on the southwest border.

Major George N. Hembree, 51, of Richmond, died on May 16, 1945, in Amarillo, TX, from massive head injuries when he was struck by a gasoline truck at the Amarillo Army Airfield. He was serving on Title 10 Federal Active-Duty status at the time of his death.

Major Travis E. Riley, 46, of Mount Washington, died on August 16, 2019, of a service-connected illness. He was a decorated combat veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom, Afghanistan.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Natalie A. Wamsley, 36, of Georgetown, died on November 30, 2021, due to cancer while serving on Title 32 Active Guard-Reserve Duty status.

Sergeant First Class Derrick K. Pool, 35, of Paducah, died on June 12, 2021, from injuries sustained when the motorcycle he was operating ran off the road at night and struck a tree. He was serving on Title 32 Active Guard-Reserve Duty status at the time of his death.

Sergeant First Class Johnnie L. Patrick, II, 46, of Irvine, Estill County, KY died on January 10, 2022, in El Paso, TX of a cardiac condition while serving on Title 32 Full-Time National Guard Duty orders in support of the Southwest Board Security Mission known as Operation Guardian Support.



This year’s Memorial Day commemoration event marks the 10th anniversary of the groundbreaking ceremony to build the Kentucky National Guard Memorial. It is located at the entrance to Boone National Guard Center, 100 Minuteman Parkway, just off US 127 in Frankfort

.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is located nearby.

