West Rivercenter Boulevard to be closed May 29-July 1 due to construction at Covington Central Riverfront

West Rivercenter Boulevard will be closed to through traffic just west of the Northern Kentucky Convention Center starting Wednesday, May 29, until approximately July 1.

Pedestrian access will also be affected to a partial extent.

Bray Construction Services will set up detour signs and an electronic message board to help drivers get around area.

The closure is related to the ongoing work to install streets, sidewalks, utilities, and other public infrastructure on the 23-acre site of the former IRS processing facility, where Covington is building the new Covington Central Riverfront mixed-use neighborhood. The street closure is related to the installation of underground water main, separated sewer and stormwater lines on the site.

The timing of the street’s reopening is tied to the weather and its impact on site work.

Also:

• The two public parking lots butted up against the floodwall on the north side of West Rivercenter Boulevard just west of Madison Place will remain open throughout this time. These are the 27-space “Floodwall Lot” and the 38-space “West Lot.” • The sidewalk on the south side of the street will be closed during the sewer tie-in and pedestrian traffic temporarily re-routed. The asphalt path on the north side attached to the parking lots will remain open all but for a limited time.

For more information about the 23-acre development and Bray’s work, see Covington Central Riverfront.

City of Covington