Three winners of NKY Chamber’s National Civics Bee named; they move on to state competition

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented the 2024 National Civics Bee at Northern Kentucky University this past weekend. The National Civics Bee is an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and hosted by the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, the live, quiz-style competition in Northern Kentucky was an inspirational event for 20 middle schoolers to engage in civics, contribute to their communities and participate in a fun competition testing their historical and democratic knowledge.

“Congratulations to our three outstanding winners who will go on to represent our corner of the Commonwealth in the state finals later this year,” said Dashai Thompson, Civics Bee Project Lead for the NKY Chamber. “And further congratulations to all the amazing middle school students who participated in this event. Saturday’s competition gave an inspirational glimpse into the next generation of civic and community leaders who will guide us into the future.”

The winners were first, second and third place winners were::

• Carmen Deatley-Rosales, Villa Madonna Academy (Villa Hills);

• James Owen Taylor, Highlands Middle School (Fort Thomas); and

• Samantha Morrell, Elkhorn Middle School (Frankfort).

The live, quiz-style competition was held in front of their friends, family and an esteemed panel of judges.

They will move on to the state competition in Louisville in August. The finalists and top winners will be awarded prizes, including $500 cash for the first-prize student.

The National Civics Bee is presented by the NKY Chamber, with support from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

