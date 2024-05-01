NKU Haile College of Business to host 41st Lou Manchise Labor Management Conference May 10

Northern Kentucky University’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Center in the Haile College of Business will host its annual Lou Manchise Labor Management Conference “Strengthening Labor-Management Relationships through Communication and Dialogue” on Friday, May 10.

During the conference, experts will share practical, cooperative and legal information to build and enhance effective labor-management relationships. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Commissioner Kalpana Kotagal will serve as a keynote speaker. Kotagal was designated by President Biden as a member of the EEOC in July of 2023 and has dedicated her career to supporting workers and championing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

The conference will also feature eight workshops and more than 20 additional speakers for attendees to choose from throughout the day.

“Commissioner Kotagal and the EEOC are tasked with implementing the federal agency’s vision of fair and inclusive workplaces with equal opportunity for all,” says Kathy Carnes, director of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Center. “The Conference attendees have a strong need to recognize how the EEOC and the laws it enforces impact labor management relationships and their ability to cooperatively work together to enhance the workplace.”

Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Renita Jones-Lee will also be recognized during the conference. With more than 24 years of labor experience, Jones-Lee is a highly respected labor leader who has led new union organizing campaigns and political campaigns, advocating for working Ohioans.

To register for the conference, visit www.nku.edu.

Northern Kentucky University