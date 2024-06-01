8,000 doses of Naloxone (opioid overdose reversal drug) distributed in KY, part of TEVA settlement

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced nearly 8,000 doses of Naloxone – an opioid overdose reversal drug – have been delivered to distribution sites across Kentucky this week, including to Florence. The delivery is the first of four expected this year as part of a settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

In October 2023, Teva agreed to pay Kentucky more than $71 million over 13 years, resolving allegations the company’s marketing and promotional practices fueled the drug crisis.



In addition to the cash payments, Teva agreed to provide more than 23,000 units of Naloxone for distribution in Kentucky annually. This week, nearly 8,000 doses arrived at five distributions centers across the Commonwealth.

“Naloxone is a critical lifeline for Kentucky families struggling with addiction,” Attorney General Coleman said. “Equipping first responders, health professionals and treatment providers with this all-important medication can help save lives for Kentuckians on the road to recovery.”

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is responsible for the distribution of the Commonwealth’s share of the settlement funds. On Tuesday of next week, the Commission will hold a public meeting to award the next round of grants.

The Naloxone shipments went to facilities in Louisville, Florence, Ashland, Paducah and Frankfort. The Opioid Commission is partnering with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) as well as the Kentucky Pharmacists Association for distribution.

“We are proud to be working with the Attorney General’s Office and the Kentucky Pharmacists Association to distribute this lifesaving treatment,” said CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander. “We’re thrilled the first shipment has dropped for Kentuckians.”

“Kentucky distributed more than 160,000 two-dose units of Naloxone in 2023 via multiple state and federal grants. The new Naloxone doses will help expand access to this life-saving product to agencies and individuals directly involved in responding to overdoses across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Jody Jaggers, Director of Pharmacy Public Health Programs with the Kentucky Pharmacy Education and Research Foundation. “By partnering with Kentucky’s Opioid Commission and Attorney General Russell Coleman, we’re increasing the impact of this critical tool as we help more Kentuckians toward recovery.”



Kentuckians can find out how to get free Naloxone near them at FindNaloxoneNowKY.org.

