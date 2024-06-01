Friends of NorthKey awards record $10,000 in scholarships to NorthKey clients, family members

Staff report

The Friends of NorthKey announced the allocation of $10,000 in scholarships benefiting 14 individuals affiliated with NorthKey Community Care.

The awards, granted to NorthKey clients and their family members, marks a milestone in the organization’s commitment to fostering educational pursuits within the community. The awards mark the largest amount ever granted by Friends of NorthKey in its scholarship program and also the largest group of awardees in the organization’s history.

The Friends of NorthKey’s Scholarship Program was created to benefit NorthKey clients and their family members, who would otherwise have little or no opportunity, pursue higher education.

The community can learn more about the journeys of the awardees during The Friends of NorthKey’s Ray of Hope Virtual Auction Event, which launches September 6. As the organization’s primary fundraising event, all proceeds directly support NorthKey clients and their families through donations.

Friends of NorthKey is a volunteer-led group committed to reducing stigma surrounding mental health and disabilities in Northern Kentucky. Over the past year, the organization has sponsored and donated over $40,000 to assist NorthKey clients and programs in various capacities.

For additional information about The Ray of Hope Virtual Auction and The Friends of NorthKey, please visit www.northkey.org.

To learn more about NorthKey and its services throughout the eight-county Northern Kentucky region, visit www.northkey.org.