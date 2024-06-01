Opinion – John Schickel: Let us all join in celebrating the past, present and bright future of Boone County

I have a unique perspective as we celebrate Boone County’s 225th anniversary. As the county’s longest-serving official, I am especially aware of how blessed we are. I want to share my gratitude, love and optimism for this community. With almost 50 years of public service in Boone County and being elected as both a Democrat and a Republican, I know the good people of Boone County well. They know me, too.

Boone County, founded in 1798, has grown to become the fourth-largest county in Kentucky, with nearly 136,000 residents. Without fear of contradiction, Boone County is the most blessed county in the state, notably its people and strong faith-based community, but also the economy, geography, parks and natural beauty, excellent school system, public and public services, and so much more.

Boone County’s history is a chronicle of resilience and progress. From prehistoric settlements along the Ohio River to today’s bustling communities, our journey is a testament to the determination of those who call this place home. The establishment of Tanner’s Station in 1789, now Petersburg, marked the birth of a community that has grown significantly and left an indelible mark on our collective memory.

In recent decades, Boone County has become one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation. Our thriving industries and commercial sectors highlight the opportunities here. The construction of significant interstates has further enhanced our connectivity and economic prospects.

Thank you for being part of this journey. Here’s to celebrating our past, appreciating our present, and looking forward to an even brighter future. I invite Kentuckians from across the state to visit us in Boone County to witness all the great things the county offers.

Join me in celebrating at the Burlington Commons and Boone County Fairgrounds anniversary celebration on June 1. The event will feature diverse activities, entertainment, and community fellowship. From historic demonstrations to modern attractions like food trucks and a fireworks display by Yokum Fireworks, it’s sure to be an excellent time for all. You can find an agenda for the ceremony by visiting boonecountyky.org.

Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He is Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair. He also serves as a Senate Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Natural Resources and Energy committee member.