AG Coleman selects 12 counties by random drawing for post-election audits; Campbell among them

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Attorney General Russell Coleman held a public random drawing to select the 12 counties that will be subject to post-election audits, which is required after every primary and general election under state law.

Among the counties drawn was Campbell County.

During the event in the Attorney General’s conference room at the State Capitol, Coleman said that investigators from his Department of Criminal Investigations will conduct thorough investigations into the election process in each of those counties chosen.

“The detectives will speak with election officials, interview voters, and review documents. Then, they’ll prepare a full report, which our Special Prosecutions Unit will then present to the local grand juries in each of those 12 counties.”

The 12 counties drawn were: Bell, Caldwell, Campbell, Carlisle, Graves, Hancock, Henry, Knott, Montgomery, Pulaski, Taylor, and Trigg.



“It’s our goal to have these investigations completed by the General Election in November, so every voter can head to the polls, confident in the security of their vote.”

Coleman said his team of investigators and prosecutors answered 98 calls on their election fraud hotline, which is 1-800-328-VOTE.

Of them, 36 were made before election day, 44 took place on Election Day itself, and the other 18 were after the polls closed.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the Kentuckians who called with a question or a report of a suspicious activity or possible election law violation,” he stated. “They did their part as well, to help us protect our election.”

According to Coleman, three of the investigations stemming from the telephone calls remain open at this point, so he said he could not comment further on them.

He also noted that the post-election audits that were conducted following last November’s General Election all were found to have no issues.