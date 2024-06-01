Lincoln Grant Scholar House to honor its residents who are graduating college in Wednesday ceremony

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is honoring its residents who are graduating college during a ceremony to be held at the Lincoln Grant Scholar House on Greenup Street in Covington on Wednesday June 5 at 1 p.m.

“We are very excited to have this opportunity to recognize the success and celebrate the hard work of these single parents. They have overcome many obstacles to make a better life for themselves and their children, and this is an opportunity to celebrate all they have accomplished,” said Catrena Bowman, Executive Director of NKCAC.

Lincoln Grant Scholar House is an innovative model for single parents who are full time college students. Home to 45-families, the Scholar House is conveniently located three-blocks from Gateway Community and Technical College’s Urban Campus with other schools in close proximity or available via public transportation include Cincinnati State, University of Cincinnati, Xavier University, Northern Kentucky University, and Thomas More College.

The goal is for residents to achieve post-secondary success, so they will experience higher earnings and a clearer career path which will lead to self-sufficiency. They will likely become more involved in their child’s education resulting in a far greater likelihood of their child pursuing a post-secondary degree – ending the cycle of poverty these families have experienced.

Two out of three students in higher education today are juggling work and school; taking care of dependent children; and/or have waited to attend college. Without external support, adult students with children are less likely to finish school and are more likely to leave with a higher debt load than “traditional” students. Lincoln Grant Scholar House provides the support needed to be successful.

More information on Lincoln Grant Scholar House and all other NKCAC’s programs and services can be found at the organization’s website at www.nkcac.org.