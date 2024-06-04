GEAR UP KY online workshop Tuesday aimed at helping high school graduates complete FAFSA

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) announced there is help available for students trying to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) financial aid process.

To help ensure students can successfully submit a FAFSA and begin college in the fall confident in the amount of funding they will receive, GEAR UP Kentucky (GUK), a unit of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, is partnering with the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) throughout the month of June to provide FAFSA completion and financial aid assistance.

The new FAFSA form includes revised formulas that means more students will be eligible for financial aid. However, the delayed rollout of the new form by the U.S. Department of Education has made it challenging for class of 2024 high school graduates and current college students to determine the amount of financial aid they will qualify for in the 2024-25 school year.

The statewide campaign, which will provide both a virtual event and one-on-one assistance, is aimed at reducing the confusion associated with the new form and increasing student completion rates, which are currently at a five-year low.

On Tuesday, June 4 GUK and KHEAA will co-host a virtual session designed especially for recent high school graduates, current college students and their parents/guardians. “FAFSA First Aid: What’s Next After the FAFSA” will enable participants to:

• Understand their college financial aid paperwork and processes. • Hear the most up-to-date information about the 2024 financial aid timeline. • Ask KHEAA financial aid experts their questions about FAFSA and financial aid.

To participate, go to GEAR UP Kentucky’s Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. (ET).

Each Wednesday, beginning June 5, GEAR UP Kentucky is joining KHEAA in its statewide Kentucky FAFSA Office Hours. In-person FAFSA and financial aid help will be offered from 2-4 p.m. local time at more than 70 locations statewide. All students as well as their parents/guardians are welcome to drop in for assistance. A complete listing of all locations can be found at www.kygoestocollege.com.

In addition to the virtual and in-person events, visit www.gearupky.org/money for FAFSA information and assistance resources.