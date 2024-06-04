Website helps Kyians find mental health treatment; has had 5,000 first-time users since March launch

By Stephanie Ramsey

University of Kentucky

Despite growing awareness of mental-health issues, many people still struggle to find the right resources and treatment for mental health. The journey to receiving care can be confusing and overwhelming due to limited information on available services, long wait times and geographical barriers.

To address these challenges, the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center has introduced an extension of its FindHelpNowKY.org website to include a dedicated website for mental health, FindMentalHealthNowKY.org. The new resource portal provides information on mental-health treatment options, helping to bridge the gap between those seeking help and the providers that offer it.

“This revamp is about breaking down the barriers to mental health care and making it easier for people to find the support they need. The new FindMentalHealthNowKY.org is a critical resource that offers near-real-time information on treatment options, reducing the stress and uncertainty that often come with seeking help,” said KIPRC Director Terry Bunn.

FindMentalHealthNowKY.org was created by KIPRC as an agent for the state Department for Public Health in partnership and with funding from with the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, both in the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The new website offers a comprehensive array of mental-health services designed to meet the diverse needs of its users. If someone is seeking individual or group counseling, the platform provides curated list of licensed therapists and counselors. For those requiring more intensive care, the site connects users with inpatient treatment facilities and hospitals equipped to handle more complex mental health conditions. The range of options ensures that individuals can find the right level of care, whether dealing with everyday stress or facing more challenging concerns.

Since its launch in March 2024, FindMentalHealthNowKY.org has seen significant engagement, with over 5,000 first-time users. Notably, more than 36% of these users have specifically been searching for mental health resources, indicating a significant demand for information and support in this area.

“Accessibility and convenience are key,” said FindMentalHealthNowKY Program Manager Catherine Hines. “FindMentalHealthNowKY.org provides a simple, user-friendly interface, allowing visitors to quickly locate the information they need. The prompt updates allow users to find openings for counseling, inpatient treatment or crisis intervention without the frustration of outdated or inaccurate information.”

In addition to treatment options, FindMentalHealthNowKY.org is launching a comprehensive resource library on mental health topics. The library will contain thousands of entries, providing an extensive collection of information and support. These educational resources offer guidance on a variety of topics, empowering users to make informed decisions about their mental health.

One of the biggest barriers to seeking mental health support is the stigma associated with mental health issues. “Our goal is to provide reliable, accurate information that helps break down the stigma surrounding mental health,” Bunn said. “By offering comprehensive resources and educational materials, we aim to make it easier for people to seek help and encourage open conversations.”

FindMentalHealthNowKY.org helps break down barriers by offering accessible, up-to-date and trustworthy resources. Its extensive resource library of educational materials foster a more open and understanding approach to mental health. If you’re seeking mental health resources or support, visit FindMentalHealthNowKY.org.