Mike Polly Youth Football Camp is free for a second year at Dixie Heights High School

By Andy Furman
NKyTribune reporter
Mike Polly says he just wants to help as many kids as he can. And he’s putting his words into action – again – Sunday evening July 14th (5-8 p.m.).
The Mike Polly Youth Football Camp returns for a second year – at Dixie Heights High School.
Did we mention it’s a free event for kids – third graders through the eighth grade.
“Last year we had about 130 kids,” Polly, who grew up in Northern Kentucky, and attended Dixie Heights High School, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “This year,” he said, “We’ve added a pre-registration, and already have some 60 kids aboard.”
He says the camp could possibly hit the 200-participation number.
Polly is both football and Northern Kentucky through-and-through. He played football for the Tigers of Georgetown College. And the 40-year-old Polly served as offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Blue Devils of Middle Tennessee State. That 12-year-run ended last season, when a new staff was brought in to run the program.
“I’m still in Tennessee,” he said, “Serving as Offensive Line Coach at Goodpasture Christian School – a private school, in Madison, Tenn.”
Polly says he may remain coaching at the private school; but isn’t ruling out a return to college football.
The three-an-a-half-hour program will consist of eight-station drills, with eight groups, Polly said. “We plan to move to offensive skills, and then practice individual skills – then do the same on the defensive side of the football.”
Polly said the program will cumulate with his staff and campers playing speedball.
He says some 15 coaches – many returnees from the first camp – will handle the skill sessions. “Some are college guys, some high school coaches and some are former players,” he said.
The Dixie Heights connection was a natural for Polly – sure he attended and played for the school – but school principal Roger Stainforth was a Dixie guy, too, Polly says.
“The Dixie staff and athletic department was tremendous in making this happen,” he said. “We’re giving kids football experience from people who really know the game – guys who played and/or coached for a living.”
And Polly is giving back – for free.