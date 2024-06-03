World Peace Bell site fenced in preparation for dissembling and moving the bell, development of site

Staff report

The World Peace Bell site in Newport is fenced in preparation for the demolition of the Southbank office building and the dissembling of The World Peace Bell.

The Peace Bell is being relocated to a site near the Newport riverfront.

Once the demolition project is completed at the current site at East 4th and East 5th between Monmouth and York Streets, construction will begin on two Hilton properties, TRU and Home 2 Suites, along with the city’s 300+ vehicle parking garage.

In preparation for the development at the World Peace Bell site, the City of Newport has constructed a temporary parking lot at West 5th and York Streets. This temporary lot is a critical component to continue to provide parking for both businesses and residents in the area. The parking lot is a paid lot via Tri-State Parking, a Newport-based business.



There is also a lot at the corner of West 6th and Columbia as part of this project to relocate existing users of the East 5th and York Street lot.



Southbank Partners is a non-profit regional economic development organization serving the urban core of Northern Kentucky. It provides services to: Bellevue, Covington, Dayton, Fort Thomas, Ludlow, Newport, and Silver Grove.

The Southbank staff are in transition as they prepare for their move to new office space at Newport on the Levee.

